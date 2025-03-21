Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Tech University System Board Of Regents

TEXAS, March 21 - March 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Doug McReaken and Donald R. Sinclair and reappointed Dusty Womble to the Texas Tech University (TTU) System Board of Regents for terms set to expire on January 31, 2031.

Doug McReaken of Pearland is chief operating officer and executive vice president of Media Riders, Inc., chairman of the Board for Sno Country, Inc. and Texas Waste Co., and president of McReaken & Associates and McReaken Agriculture, LLC, Water Meter Services and McReaken Enterprises. He is a board member for Kappa Sigma Texas Tech Southwest Education Fund and volunteers with the Houston Livestock Show and Pearland Lions Club. McReaken received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from TTU.

Donald R. Sinclair of Houston is a private investor who spent 40 years in the energy industry, and currently serves on the board of directors of two energy companies. He is an officer and senior member of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors and a member of the TTU Bob L. Herd Academy of Petroleum Engineering. He previously served as chairman of the TTU Rawls College of Business Advisory Council and the Texas Tech Foundation, Inc. Sinclair received a Bachelor of Business Administration from TTU.

Dusty Womble of Lubbock is a founding partner of Masked Rider Capital and chairman of Service Compression, LLC. He is a former member of the Rawls Business School Advisory Board, and the Texas Tech Foundation Executive Board. He currently serves on the BIG XII Advisory Board and Lubbock Christian School Board. Womble received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from TTU and was recognized as a Rawls College distinguished alumni in 2022.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.