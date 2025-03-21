20th International Hurricane Seminar: Twenty years of Innovation, Resilience, and Knowledge Exchange

As part of the seminar, the commemorative book of Twenty Years of the International Hurricane Seminar was officially presented—a compendium of research findings, scientific advancements, and analytical studies on hurricanes' impacts and mitigation strategies. The event was chaired by Mr Hector Navarrete Muñoz, Director of Regional Airports at Grupo ASUR and Executive Director of CIFAL Merida, who underscored the value of this publication as a fundamental contribution to the scientific community, government authorities, and wider society.

Joining him for the presentation were Ms Ana Cristina Muñoz Bello, Project Director at CIFAL Merida; Mr Oscar Carrillo Maldonado, Administrator of Mérida Airport; and Mr Armando Gamboa Vargas, Administrator of Villahermosa Airport. Together, they emphasized the importance of continuing to foster knowledge-sharing and multi-sectoral collaboration to reduce hurricane-related risks.

The book consolidates insights from national and international experts in meteorology, climatology, disaster risk management, and civil protection. It features research on the evolution of hurricanes within the context of climate change, advancements in monitoring and forecasting technologies, and adaptive strategies to bolster the resilience of vulnerable communities.