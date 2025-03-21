Alabama Man Indicted, Charged in 2002 Bristol Cold Case

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Bristol Police Department, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, and the Virginia State Police has resulted in the indictment of an Alabama man in connection to a homicide that occurred more than two decades ago.

In April 2002, detectives with the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department began investigating the circumstances leading to the disappearance of 24-year-old Cody Scott Matney, who was last seen at a business in the 3200 block of West State Street. His vehicle was located in the parking lot of the business. Despite extensive investigative efforts over the years, the case remained unsolved.

In 2024, Bristol detectives received new information on the case and began working alongside the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s General’s Office and TBI agents as part of the TBI Cold Case Initiative. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Christopher James Havrilla (DOB: 8/6/72) kidnapped Cody Matney, murdered him, and disposed of his body.

On March 12th, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Christopher Havrilla with one count of First Degree Murder and one count of First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Kidnapping. On March 14th, Havrilla was arrested by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in Orange Beach, Alabama. This week, he was extradited to Tennessee and booked into the Sullivan County Jail.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing. Investigators believe that other individuals from the Bristol, TN, and Bristol, VA, area may have additional information concerning the disappearance and murder of Cody Matney. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department at 423-968-1426 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.