LA fires cleanup on-track as fastest major cleanup in American history continues with new milestones

The rapid pace of this cleanup makes it even more critical for survivors to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and to complete a Right-of-Entry (ROE) form for no-cost debris removal. There are now just 10 days left before the March 31 deadline.

State and federal agencies cleared ash and debris from the first 1,300 properties in just over 70 days, demonstrating the unprecedented pace of this cleanup operation. To put this into perspective, clearing 920 properties in similar terrain after the 2019 Woolsey and Hill fires took crews over four months — a record at the time.

State led efforts to support survivors

At the direction of Governor Newsom, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is working closely with local, state, and federal partners to secure assistance for survivors, with billions of dollars in assistance already distributed to those who need it most. This includes:

$24.2 million in Displacement Assistance for a one-time payment to help with immediate housing needs of survivors who are unable to return to their home after a disaster.

for a one-time payment to help with immediate housing needs of survivors who are unable to return to their home after a disaster. $21 million in Housing Assistance to help survivors cover the price of a hotel, motel, or other short-term housing when displaced from their primary residence.

to help survivors cover the price of a hotel, motel, or other short-term housing when displaced from their primary residence. $73.4 million in Other Needs Assistance to provide survivors with financial assistance for uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, medical and dental expenses caused by the disaster, and other serious disaster-related costs.

to provide survivors with financial assistance for uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, medical and dental expenses caused by the disaster, and other serious disaster-related costs. $1.88 billion in Small Business Administration Assistance to offer low-interest loans for homeowners and renters to repair or replace damaged property, as well as for businesses and nonprofits to recover from economic losses and restore operations.

How to participate in the no-cost debris removal program

For homeowners whose properties were affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires, completing an ROE form is an essential step in the cleanup and recovery process.

Completing the ROE enables government contractors to enter private properties and remove dangerous debris at no cost to the homeowner. This legal document grants government agencies and contractors permission to conduct debris removal and perform necessary assessments. For more information about debris removal, visit CA.gov/LAfires.

Who is eligible?

Phase 2 cleanup is offered to eligible private residential properties that were destroyed in the fires. A destroyed structure of at least 120 square feet must be on the parcel in order to qualify for free debris removal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

When removing fire-damaged materials, there are two main options:

Government-assisted debris removal: This is free of charge and managed by government agencies.

This is free of charge and managed by government agencies. Private contractor cleanup: Homeowners who prefer to hire private contractors for debris removal are not required to sign the ROE, but this option will generally incur costs for the homeowner.

If you are eligible and want to participate in the cost-free government cleanup service, you must complete the ROE form before the March 31, 2025 deadline.

After submitting, you can track your submission through the county recovery and US Army Corps of Engineers pages. County staff may contact you if additional documentation is needed to process your form. Once approved, officials will begin the cleanup process.

Debris removal and insurance

Residents have the option to opt-in to the government-sponsored debris removal program at no direct cost or manage the cleanup independently by opting out by March 31, 2025. Whether you are insured, uninsured, or underinsured, the program comes at no direct cost to eligible homeowners.



Property owners with insurance

All upfront costs of Phase 2 debris removal will be paid by government agencies.

If you have homeowners, secondary, or automobile insurance covering debris removal and opt-in to the sponsored program, you must inform the County of your insurance coverage on your Right of Entry form. The County has been assigned the responsibility to collect insurance proceeds and will work with insurance providers to ensure any proceeds specifically for debris removal are assigned to the government. Only unused portions of debris related insurance proceeds will be collected by the County.



Property owners without insurance

If you don’t have any debris removal insurance benefits, you are still eligible for debris removal from the Army Corps of Engineers and you will not receive a bill for these services.



FEMA Individual Assistance:

Homeowners and renters who sustained damage from the wildfires may be eligible for grants to help with temporary housing, home repairs, and other disaster-related expenses. Apply:

SBA Disaster Loans:

Low-interest disaster loans from the SBA are available for businesses of all sizes, homeowners, renters, and private nonprofits. These loans can help repair or replace damaged property and cover economic losses. Apply:

Track LA’s recovery, including the latest air quality results, at CA.gov/LAfires.