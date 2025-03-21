Office of the Governor – Statement – Governor Green Thanks Rep. Ward For His Legacy of Service

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN THANKS REP. GENE WARD FOR HIS LEGACY OF SERVICE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 21, 2025

The following statement on the retirement announcement by state Representative and longtime public servant Gene Ward, is attributable to Governor Josh Green, M.D.

“I want to extend my heartfelt wishes for his recovery from the health issues he cited. Gene has always been a fighter, and I know he will approach this chapter with the same strength and determination he has shown throughout his career. Jaime and I join those whose lives he has touched, in keeping Gene and his family in our thoughts. We are grateful for his service and know he has certainly earned this time to focus on his well-being.”

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]