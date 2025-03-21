Office of the Governor – Statement – Governor Green Thanks Rep. Ward For His Legacy of Service
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN THANKS REP. GENE WARD FOR HIS LEGACY OF SERVICE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 21, 2025
The following statement on the retirement announcement by state Representative and longtime public servant Gene Ward, is attributable to Governor Josh Green, M.D.
“I want to extend my heartfelt wishes for his recovery from the health issues he cited. Gene has always been a fighter, and I know he will approach this chapter with the same strength and determination he has shown throughout his career. Jaime and I join those whose lives he has touched, in keeping Gene and his family in our thoughts. We are grateful for his service and know he has certainly earned this time to focus on his well-being.”
# # #
Media Contacts:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.