FAA Announces Promising Start to Air Traffic Controller Hiring Supercharge

Friday, March 21, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is highlighting the initial results from the latest air traffic controller hiring window. Five months have been shaved off the old hiring pipeline through U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy’s efforts to supercharge air traffic controller hiring.

Since the latest window closed March 17, the FAA has already qualified and referred more than 8,320 candidates to the aptitude exam, known as the Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA). More than 190 candidates have already passed the ATSA and moved into the hiring process.

“I’m thrilled to see that early results of air traffic controller hiring supercharge were so promising. By prioritizing a merit-based process, cutting red tape, and increasing starting salaries, we are bringing in the best and brightest across America to help keep our skies secure at record speeds,” said Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau.

The results are just one part of the agency’s work to prioritize the American people’s safety.

Additional Information:

Once cleared, candidates who received the highest score on the ATSA will be given priority for the Academy at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center.

This streamlined efficiency has shaved months off the old process, helping get the best and brightest new air traffic controllers on the job much faster.

The FAA has increased the starting salary for Academy trainees by 30 percent. The average certified professional controller makes over $160,000 per year.

Once trainees graduate the Academy, they’ll be assigned to one of the 313 FAA facilities across the country, where they’ll work with experienced air traffic controllers toward their certification.