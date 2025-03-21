Detour Scheduled on State Route in Macon County

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has approved utility work that will prompt a full closure of a portion of State Route 141 in Macon County.

On Monday, March 24, at 7 a.m., crews with Columbia Gulf/TC Energy will close SR 141 (Green Grove Road) from Highway 52 (SR 52) to the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road to through traffic. Detour signage will be in place (map below). The closure is expected to last seven to 14 days and is necessary to excavate and repair a faulty gas main at SR 141 and Pleasant Valley Road (mile marker 4.80 to 4.84).

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

