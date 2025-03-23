The National Church Black Initiative National Clinical Trials Strategic Plan (NCTSP) Rolls Out 'Enroll Now Magazine'

Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative Enroll Now Magazine cover Dr. James McCoy, M.D., FACS

Help Increase African American Participation in Clinical Trials

Enroll Now Magazine is just another effective tool in NBCI’s NCTSP toolbox to increase enrollment in clinical trials.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American churches representing 27.7 million members, has announced the launch of Enroll Now, a new digital magazine created to support increased participation of African Americans in clinical trials.The magazine is part of NBCI’s National Clinical Trials Strategic Plan (NCTSP), a long-term initiative focused on fostering trust, sharing critical health information, and improving representation in clinical research. Enroll Now will feature positive stories about clinical trial participation, editorials on health disparities, and perspectives from NBCI congregations. It will also offer space for researchers and institutions to share opportunities for participation in ongoing studies.NBCI developed Enroll Now as another tool in our broader effort to support inclusive and representative clinical research, said Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI. We are committed to working alongside researchers and institutions that share our goals.The publication is offered at no cost and is intended solely to provide information, foster engagement, and support broader understanding of clinical research in African American communities.Since the beginning of this initiative, NBCI has engaged with over 5,000 researchers and collected more than 62,000 subscriber emails from its members. The coalition aims to establish 200 long-term partnerships within the pharmaceutical and biotech communities to advance clinical research that reflects the full diversity of the American population.The launch of Enroll Now coincides with the upcoming release of the National Clinical Trials Strategic Plan on March 26 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Brooklyn, NY. NBCI views this event as an important milestone in its mission to help communities make informed decisions about clinical trials.About NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI, utilizing faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials, reduces racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.

