The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) Asks Attorney General Pam Bondi to Investigate the Campbell Soup Matter
The ingredients that former Campbell executive Martin Bally alleged are found in the company’s products are both harmful and unhealthy. Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, says, "All Americans, including NBCI's 27.7 members, have a right to know if any ingredients in Campbell Soup are harmful and unhealthy.”
ABOUT NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, that works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
