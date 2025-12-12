The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) Asks Attorney General Pam Bondi to Investigate the Campbell Soup Matter

All Americans, including NBCI's 27.7 members, have a right to know if any ingredients in Campbell Soup are harmful and unhealthy.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities, comprising 27.7 million members, has sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and to the Hon. Brooke Rollins of the Department of Agriculture to see if Campbell Soup launch an investigation into Campbell’s Soup regarding the possibility that it defrauded American consumers by lying about the quality of the ingredients used in its products.The ingredients that former Campbell executive Martin Bally alleged are found in the company’s products are both harmful and unhealthy. Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, says, "All Americans, including NBCI's 27.7 members, have a right to know if any ingredients in Campbell Soup are harmful and unhealthy.”ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, that works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.