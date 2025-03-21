Governor Mills Signs Budget Bill Into Law

March 21, 2025

Governor Janet Mills today signed into law a $11.3 billion budget that will ensure the continued operations of State government for the next biennium, as well as provide one-time funding to pay health care providers for MaineCare services and protect Maine forests from spruce budworm. The Governor also signed a proclamation calling the Legislature back into session next Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Governor Mills issued the following statement:

“Over the last two months, I repeatedly encouraged Democratic and Republican leadership to work together so we could avoid this unfortunate outcome. However, I have signed this budget bill because it is in the best interest of the people of Maine. It will pay Maine hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers, protect Maine forests from spruce budworm, and ensure essential government services that Maine people rely on are funded for the biennium. During this period of significant uncertainty nationally, our people, businesses, municipalities, and schools must have stability from their state government.

“But let me be clear – the Legislature has significant work left to do. They have many hard decisions ahead. They cannot let tensions of the moment derail important long-term decisions for Maine people. This has already delayed needed payments to our health care providers. I will continue to strongly advocate for compromise, bipartisanship, and consensus among Democrats and Republicans during forthcoming budget negotiations.”

In January, the Mills Administration warned lawmakers that failure to fill an FY25 MaineCare budget gap in a timely manner would force the Maine Department of Health and Human Services into the extraordinary position of having to limit payments to health care providers. Although this bridge funding was included in the budget, the Legislature failed to enact the funding as an emergency measure. All funding authorized in the budget – as well as all legislation enacted during the First Regular Session of the 132nd Maine Legislature – will take effect on June 20, 2025.