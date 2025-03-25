Zealios Expands Sport Performance Sunscreen Line with Two New High-Performance Formulas

Stay protected with Zealios' new sunscreens.

Zealios, a leader in high-performance skin care for athletes, has launched two new sunscreens in various size offerings.

Our new sunscreens meet the demands of athletes who need superior sun protection without sacrificing comfort. Whether you’re training hard or enjoying the outdoors, Zealios has you covered.” — Stacey Kiefer

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zealios, a leader in high-performance skin care for athletes, has launched two new sunscreens: Sport Performance Hybrid SPF 50 and Sport Performance Ultralight SPF 50. These formulas join Zealios’ Sport Performance Mineral SPF 30, providing top-tier sun protection for athletes and active individuals.

Sport Performance Hybrid SPF 50 offers:

-High-performance protection for active use

-Hybrid mineral + chemical formula for smooth application and durability

-9% Non-nano Zinc Oxide with additional active ingredients

Sport Performance Ultralight SPF 50 offers:

-Everyday wearability for those who prefer a zinc-free option

-Ultralight, silky-smooth texture that feels invisible

-Unique chemical formula designed for all-day comfort

Why Athletes Choose Zealios:

-Filters 98% of harmful UVA & UVB rays

-FDA’s highest water resistance rating (80 minutes)

-Free from oxybenzone and octinoxate

-Dries clear, no chalky or greasy residue

-Won’t sting eyes—safe for use above the eyeline

-Available in 3 oz tubes and 32 oz pumps with a travel bottle option

About Zealios

Zealios provides high-performance skin and body care products designed for endurance athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. Trusted by top athletes, Zealios products deliver uncompromising protection and performance for training and race day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.