Colorado Native Veteran Turned Author of Captain Mama Children’s Book Series Joins Aviation Authors at WAI Conference

Greeley West High Hall of Fame Inductee will deliver assemblies & writing workshops Monday-Wednesday to inspire scholars in District 6 where she attended school

Now more than ever, as men in D.C. decide to remove women's ground-breaking contributions to military aviation history from websites, raising OUR voices as authors has become an essential activity.” — Graciela Tiscareño-Sato (aka Captain Mama)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gracefully Global Group, publisher of the groundbreaking and award-winning bilingual Captain Mama children's aviation book series (inspired by the military aviation career of a northern Colorado graduate), announces that founder and Air Force veteran Graciela Tiscareño-Sato will join 35 fellow aviation authors at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center this week.Monday through Wednesday ahead of the conference, she will deliver assemblies and writing workshops to inspire local scholars in Weld County School District 6 where she attended school as a child.The annual WAI conference gathering will bring together thousands of members -women in the aviation industry including members of Women Military Aviators , private pilots, and civilian aviation professionals.Tiscareño-Sato, the first Latina aviator in the U.S. Air Force to be awarded an Air Medal for combat air operations, will be part of the featured lineup called Authors Connect, March 27-29 during WAI Conference at the Resort near DIA. Tiscareño-Sato is known as Captain Mama / Capitán Mamá in national airshow, school assembly, and keynote- speaker circles, serving military, aviation and education communities… bilingually.The WAI Authors Connect Bookshop in the conference lobby is organized by Coast Guard veteran and pilot Liz Booker, creator of the Literary Aviatrix brand, and the Aviatrix Book Review podcast.“WAI supports authors by offering the opportunity to do book signings at our annual conference," said Ms. Booker. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to coordinate this effort. We have over 30 pioneering fighter pilots, airline pilots, and astronauts, New York Times, USA Today, and literary award-winning authors with books in a variety of genres for all ages. We’ll have a Friday author meet & greet coffee, complimentary for conference attendees, an education session on Friday moderated by and celebrating our 2025 WAI Pioneer Hall of Fame Inductees, Book Zone at Girls in Aviation Day on Saturday, and four author events in town in collaboration with The Tattered Cover Bookstore."Those gathering at WAI include the members of Women Military Aviators, a coalition of military and civilian advocates that will be engaging in the Exhibit Hall. Their efforts directly resulted in the repeal of the decades-old Combat Exclusion Law; an era of exclusion ended and the full integration of women into military aviation began.Scheduled to appear are the following authors. Book signing schedules and literature titles are here. Lola Reid AllinCecilia AragonErika ArmstrongColonel Eileen A. Bjorkman, USAF (Ret)Kodey Bogart, US Army veteranCady Coleman, USAF veteranColonel Eileen M. Collins, USAF (Ret) and Jonathan H. WardLt. Col Olga E. Custodio, USAFR (Ret)Sarah Doran, US Army veteranKimberly K. Dougherty, USAF veteranDarcy Guyant, US Army & Coast Guard veteranR.D. KardonKatherine Sharp LanddeckErin MillerHeather B. MooreErin Mariah MurphyPatricia Osborn, US Army veteranKarlene PetittBeth PowellGigi ColemanCaptain Lynn RippelmeyerCaptain Laura SavinoKitty Banner SeemannJana Leigh DeSantis ShaefferMary Bush ShipkoCaptain Tammie Jo Shults, US Navy veteranSherri L. SmithColonel Merryl Tengesdal, USAF (Ret)Colonel Julie Tizard, USAF (Ret)Rebecca VictorTeri Weber, US Air ForceElizabeth WeinJolanda WitvlietVictoria Yeager“What a thrill to meet up with my sister aviators and storytellers, as we continue to add our voices to U.S. aviation and military history,” said Tiscareño-Sato. “Now more than ever, as men in Washington D.C. decide to remove women's ground-breaking contributions to military history from public websites, raising our voices as authors has become an essential activity. We write to educate our fellow Americans about the many ways we’ve served in uniform as aviators for decades; we write to empower today’s girls with role models, and to inspire the next generation of women military aviators. Some of our stories have been archived from federal government websites; however, our voices and stories remain within public reach since WE have written them and we actively share with audiences we serve. Happily, more women veterans become published authors each year; Authors Connect brings an epic lineup of aviation authors together… many of us military veterans. I’m thrilled to be joining my fellow authors to inspire our fellow Americans in my home state of Colorado!”Graciela is a living-history STEM-engagement performer who regularly shares her unusual daughter-of-Mexican-immigrants-to military-aviator journey that began in Greeley, and resources for HOW students can launch their aviation careers.With Women’s History Month underway, it's a great time for journalists and educators to connect with these authors to amplify these uplifting stories. It’s a fabulous time to purchase this inspirational literature for libraries, schools, corporate events, and graduation gifts. Join us in celebrating this unique slice of American military HERstory.MEDIA: Journalists can register for a comp media pass to attend the WAI Conference. Complete this form: https://reg.wai.org/2025/media_reg.cfm #WAI2025 #WomeninAviationInternational #IamWAI #WeAreWAIGracefully Global Group LLC is in the business of inspiración. We’re the premiere independent educational publisher of positive media images and case studies from the Latino community in book, eBook and live presentation formats. The company is certified as a woman-owned and minority-owned small business to serve corporations, federal and state agencies. The firm’s first book in the Latinnovating series received three honors at the International Latino Book Awards in New York for its unique focus on showcasing Latino-led innovation & entrepreneurship in the green economy. The Captain Mama / Capitán Mamá series has won seven international book awards- the first bilingual children’s book series about women in uniform flying airplanes in our nation’s military. The firm’s most recent professional development title, "B.R.A.N.D. Before your Resumé: Your Marketing Guide for Veterans & Military Service Members Entering Civilian Life," was awarded the Silver Medal by the Military Writers Society of America. Using award-winning multicultural literature, the firm helps organizations with community outreach and hiring initiatives to connect with military and Latino communities with a creative blend of literature, multicultural marketing and public speaking offerings. Its mission is to “create literature that showcases the positive contributions of Latino Americans in the USA.” Learn more about the firm’s unique innovations at shop.gracefullyglobal.com.

