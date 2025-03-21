Minutes of the London FXJSC Legal Sub-committee Meeting – 26 November 2024
Date of meeting: 26 November 2024
Time: 3pm – 4.30pm | Location: Bank of England, Threadneedle St, London, EC2R 8AH
Minutes
Minute 1: Introduction
The Chair (Sharon Blackman) opened the meeting, welcoming those online and in person.
Minute 2: Minutes
The minutes of the meeting of 17 September 2024 were approved.
Minute 3: An update on the CLS Playbook (FXJSC Operations Sub-Committee - James Kaye (Chair), Gail Smith (Deputy Chair) and Kerry Peacock (Deputy Chair))
Over the summer of 2024 a sub-group of the Operations Sub-Committee reviewed the crisis management playbook, which was last published in October 2018.
Since 2018, operational resilience has changed dramatically, which has prompted Critical Third Parties like CLS to review their resilience, reflecting the advancements that have been made. As a result, it was decided to amend the settlement crisis playbook to principles-based guidance instead of the previous prescriptive approach focussed on a specific scenario.
Members of the Operations Sub-Committee have been asked to review the playbook in their respective organisations, so it is ready to be used.
It was highlighted that the intention is for this version to be published once approved.
The Secretariat agreed to share the Playbook with the members following the meeting.
Minute 4: Bank of England’s approach to innovation in money and payments discussion paper (Ali Moussavi (Bank of England))
Ali Moussavi provided an overview of the Bank of England’s approach to innovation in money and payments Discussion Paper published on 30 July 2024. Mr Moussavi highlighted that innovation in money and payments presents opportunities and risks for central banks’ monetary and financial stability objectives. Therefore, central banks should actively engage with these innovations.
Members discussed how the paper was not yet a proposal of future policy and how the next steps are to engage with consumers of wholesale financial markets. They also discussed what is happening elsewhere in the world and the importance of sandboxes to test. The members agreed that there was a lot to think about from a legal perspective once we get to that point.
Minute 5: Any other business
The Chair asked for members to think about future topics for discussion but suggested a look back/look forward for regulatory review when they meet on 5 March 2025.
Attendees
Sharon Blackman (Chair) – Citigroup
David Harris – Financial Conduct Authority
Simon Goldsworthy – Deutsche Bank
John Smart - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Rowland Stacey – Goldman Sachs
Joanne Napleton - London Stock Exchange Group
Tamsin Rolls – JP Morgan Chase
Stephanie Cayer – NatWest
Gaynor Wood – CLS
FXJSC Legal Sub-Committee Secretariat
Sakshi Gupta – Bank of England
Matthew Hartley – Bank of England
Carly Jones – Bank of England
Guest attendees
Kerry Peacock - MUFG
Gail Smith – RBC Capital Markets
James Kaye - HSBC
Ali Moussavi – Bank of England
Apologies
Harkamal Singh Atwal – HSBC
Mayank Patel – Bank of America
Nimisha Kanabar - Morgan Stanley
Rakesh Shah – Standard Chartered
Sunil Samani - XTX Markets
Baljit Saini – NatWest
Krisha Somaiya – UBS
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.