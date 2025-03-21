Peter H. Jones The Wind in The Forest

The Star of Light

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern California Author Peter Jones Announces Launch of Debut Novel "The Wind in the Forest Book 1: The Star of Light"Northern California – Peter Jones is thrilled to announce the release of his debut novel, The Wind in the Forest Book 1: The Star of Light. This captivating tale takes readers on an adventure through a Paleolithic landscape where Neanderthals and humans must unite with the Ancient Races—Elves, Dwarves, and Elwen—to combat a malevolent sorcerer who poses a formidable threat to their existence.Set against the backdrop of majestic mountain ranges and the vibrant forests of the Bittergrass Badlands, The Wind in the Forest Book 1: The Star of Light introduces readers to Uruk, a Neanderthal chieftain, and his twin nephews as they embark on a quest for self-discovery and courage amid the decline of their kin. As the Ancient Races face their impending extinction, the story weaves together themes of transformation and redemption.“The inspiration for this book came from my own love for the outdoors and the beauty of nature,” Peter shares. “I hope readers will connect with the characters and reflect on their own journeys through life’s wilderness.”Jones’ experience in large-scale construction management has honed his ability to craft vivid narratives filled with emotion and detail. His storytelling style brings an ancient world steeped in mystery to life, allowing readers to experience the struggle against an ancient darkness and the importance of unity among different races.The Wind in the Forest Book 1: The Star of Light is perfect for fans of adventure, historical fiction, and tales of bravery. Join Peter Jones on this remarkable journey and discover the strength that lies within us all.To learn more about Peter Jones and The Wind in the Forest Book 1: The Star of Light, please visit https://a.co/d/5x7aoSi About the AuthorPeter Jones is a Northern California writer who grew up camping, backpacking, and skiing all over the West. In his professional career in large-scale construction management, he’s written hundreds of descriptive narratives and analytical reports for architects, engineers, and construction company owners. Whenever possible, he spends as much time as he can in the mountains. The Wind in the Forest is his debut novel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.