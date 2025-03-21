NAPIA Urges Safety and Support Amid Oklahoma Wildfires, Encourages Effective Insurance Claim Assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) expresses its deepest sympathies to the residents of Oklahoma affected by the recent catastrophic wildfires that have swept through the state, resulting in significant loss of life, injuries, and property destruction.Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency, citing that the fires and accompanying straight-line winds beginning on March 14 have caused substantial damage and hardship to the citizens of Oklahoma. According to Executive Order 2025-06, the declaration includes 12 counties—Cleveland, Creek, Dewey, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, and Stephens—and triggers the State Emergency Operations Plan to provide resources necessary to mitigate the damage and protect public safety.Following the declaration of emergency for the 12 counties devastated by Oklahoma’s wildfires, The Emergency Price Stabilization Act is now in effect. The law, also referred to as the price gouging statute, prohibits an increase of more than 10 percent for the price of goods and services and helps protect citizens from unfair price hikes.As wildfires continue to ravage communities, NAPIA urges property owners to take immediate safety precautions and seek guidance on how to file insurance claims effectively. “In times of disaster, it’s essential for homeowners and business owners to have the right support to rebuild,” said a NAPIA spokesperson. “Our thoughts are with the families affected by these fires, and we encourage residents to seek professional assistance in managing their claims and recovery efforts.”How to Find a Reputable and Licensed Public AdjusterNAPIA encourages all wildfire victims to seek the assistance of a licensed public insurance adjuster to guide them through this challenging time. To find a qualified, reputable professional, visit www.napia.com , where you can search for licensed adjusters in your area or contact NAPIA directly for assistance. All NAPIA member adjusters adhere to a strict code of ethics and professionalism, ensuring they are fully qualified and committed to serving the interests of policyholders.Local Resources for Wildfire Victims:• Oklahoma Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) partners have scheduled Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) to support Oklahomans affected by recent wildfires. A MARC brings together public agencies and nonprofits to offer people a “one-stop shop” for assistance and recovery resources and information.• Friday: Mannford High School, 219 Evans Ave., Mannford - March 21, 12-7 p.m.• Saturday: First United Methodist Church of Stillwater, 400 W Seventh St., Stillwater - March 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.• Sunday: Logan County Fairgrounds, 215 Fairgrounds Road, Guthrie - March 23, 12-7 p.m.• Clean-up Help - okdisasterhelp.org• American Red Cross• Financial Assistance - rdcrss.org/OKWildfires• Shelters - American Red Cross shelters• Additional Information can be found here - https://oklahoma.gov/oem/wildfire.html About NAPIASince its founding in 1951, NAPIA has been dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and advocacy for policyholders. The association works to ensure that property owners can navigate the insurance claims process with confidence and receive fair and just compensation for their losses.For more information, please contact:National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA)Email: info@napia.comWebsite: www.napia.com

