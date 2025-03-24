Avulux Added into the FDA-Funded Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics (CTIP) Portfolio

Teenage Avulux wearer excelling at school

Avulux today announced that the Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics (CTIP) has added Avulux migraine lenses into their product portfolio.

At CTIP, we are committed to supporting innovations like Avulux that offer non-invasive and effective solutions to improve the lives of pediatric patients.” — Juan Espinoza, MD, Director and Principal Investigator of CTIP

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avulux , the innovator behind the only clinically proven lens that blocks the harmful light wavelengths linked to migraine attacks, today announced that the Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics ( CTIP ) has added Avulux into their product portfolio. CTIP is an FDA funded MedTech accelerator supporting pediatric device innovators from concept to commercialization. Established in 2011 at Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital Los Angeles, CTIP connects clinicians, engineers, regulators, patients, and businesses while providing portfolio companies with networking, financial support, and guidance on intellectual property, prototyping, testing, and clinical trials across its 25-organization network spanning 8 states.Pediatric eye care and migraine present unique challenges as children struggle to describe symptoms, complicating diagnosis between visual disturbances and migraine. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), about 1 in 10 children experience migraine, and in fact up to 18% of patients in the pediatric emergency room are found to be migraine related. Migraine can also significantly impair school performance and quality of life in children. The Avulux lens is the only lens that has been clinically proven for people living with migraine and light sensitivity. In a 2020 double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study conducted by an independent clinical research organization, the Avulux lens achieved both clinical and statistical significance when compared to a clear placebo lens.“Migraine in children is often underdiagnosed and undertreated, despite the profound impact on development, education, and overall well-being," said Juan Espinoza, MD, Director and Principal Investigator of CTIP. "At CTIP, we are committed to supporting innovations like Avulux that offer non-invasive and effective solutions to improve the lives of pediatric patients.”Added Charles Posternack, MD, CEO of Avulux: "Visual symptoms such as light sensitivity are often the most disabling component of migraine for children, thus optometrists are well positioned to make a real difference in their lives. Migraine prevalence in children also increases with age, with up to 24% of teenagers experiencing at least one migraine attack. Avulux looks forward to joining CTIP and contributing to advancing pediatric health." ###About Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lenses:Avulux is the world’s only clinically proven lens that blocks the harmful light wavelengths linked to migraine attacks. Up to 90 percent of people with migraine experience light sensitivity during a migraine attack. The Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lens is patented technology, blocking up to 97 percent of harmful blue, amber and red light while letting in over 70 percent of soothing green light.The Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lens is available through eyecare providers and optical retailers in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. Learn more at ecp.avulux.com.

