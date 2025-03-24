Greater Manchester, UK and Global Coalition on Aging Collaborate on 2025 Silver Economy Forum

Silver Economy Forum

Forum on 11-12 November to Highlight Age-Friendly Progress

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA) and Greater Manchester, UK are proud to announce their partnership for the 2025 Silver Economy Forum (SEF), set to take place on 11-12 November in Manchester, UK. This year’s theme, “Age-Friendly Cities: Reimagining Our 21st Century Life, Work and Community,” will explore how urban infrastructure, businesses, and institutions must adapt to meet the needs of aging societies while unlocking the economic opportunities of the $20 trillion global silver economy. The Forum will assess progress in the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing, now at its mid-point, and its alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “Greater Manchester has never been a place that waits for change to happen—we make it happen. Hosting the Silver Economy Forum is an incredible opportunity to showcase the work we’ve done to make our city-region a global leader in age-friendly innovation. We look forward to collaborating with those in attendance to prove that an aging society isn’t a challenge to overcome, but an opportunity to seize.”The 2025 SEF will convene government leaders, business executives, and global experts to discuss how cities can remain economically vibrant while adapting to the demands of an aging population. The Forum will spotlight transformative programs, policies, and innovations that are making cities more inclusive and supportive of older adults.“This year, we will highlight the pioneering efforts of age-friendly communities, where most people in our 21st century live and work,” said Michael Hodin, CEO and Founder of Global Coalition on Aging. “By fostering cross-sector collaboration among leaders in financial services, healthcare, home care, technology, transportation, and more, we aim to develop strategies that propel the silver economy forward while addressing the second half of the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing.”Greater Manchester and the Global Coalition on Aging will invite a select group of 250 global leaders to participate in the Forum in person, with an additional audience joining online. A special delegation of 10-12 leaders from other age-friendly cities across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America will share best practices and develop a shared roadmap for future innovation. The Forum will feature exclusive roundtables, networking receptions, site visits showcasing Manchester's cutting-edge innovations in housing, transportation, healthcare, and business partnerships, and an innovation prize celebrating advancements in age-friendly city initiatives.To learn more, please visit: bit.ly/4ipETDr

