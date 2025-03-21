New Online Work Search Record-keeping Feature for Unemployment Claims Being Implemented in Phases

Raleigh, N.C.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security (DES) is introducing a new online record-keeping process for work search activities for anyone filing new claims on or after March 23 in Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Camden, Pasquotank, Chowan, Perquimans, Currituck, Bertie, Halifax, Martin, Washington, Tyrrell, Dare, Pitt, Beaufort, or Hyde counties.

The new feature is part of a phased, statewide implementation based on workforce prosperity zones. For more information on implementation, go to des.nc.gov/work-search-activities.

“This new online record-keeping feature provides our customers with a more secure way to track their work search activities. This is another feather in our cap while we continue to streamline unemployment insurance processes in North Carolina,” said DES Assistant Secretary M. Antwon Keith. “The phased implementation affects new claims filed on or after a particular date. It has been designed to minimize impacts on current claims and operations.”

People who file an unemployment claim are required to contact three different employers each week and keep a record of those searches, along with registering for work with NCWorks and being available to work.

Those who file a new unemployment claim on or after March 23 in the 17 northeastern counties will be required to enter their work search activities in the MyNCUIBenefits system before completing their weekly certification. Individuals with a current unemployment claim will continue to keep a hard copy record of their work search activities and will not have to enter those searches online.

Once claimants log their work searches, they can proceed to file their weekly certification. This process must be repeated each week to ensure timely payment of unemployment benefits. The MyNCUIBenefits system will maintain a record of all work searches, which claimants can download for their records.

“This change is part of the division’s ongoing efforts to modernize the unemployment process, ensuring timely, accurate, and efficient payments to those who are entitled to receive them,” said Assistant Secretary Keith. “Requiring people to record their work searches online helps to simplify the process, reduce errors, and support successful outcomes for those seeking unemployment benefits.”

Several resources exist to guide claimants through this new process, including a helpful video tutorial and a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document. Find these resources online at: des.nc.gov/work-search-activities.

For more information about this new online feature, go to: des.nc.gov.