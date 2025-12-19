Renew NC Extends Deadline for Post-Helene Housing Recovery Program

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Renew NC, North Carolina’s housing recovery program, announced that the deadline for western North Carolina homeowners to apply for assistance through the Single-Family Housing Program (SFHP) has been extended to January 31. The extension provides one additional month for homeowners to submit applications for help with repairing, reconstructing, or replacing homes damaged by Hurricane Helene. North Carolina got its federally funded housing program up and running faster than any other Helene-impacted state.

“It has been a very challenging year for our neighbors in western North Carolina, and we want to give folks every opportunity to apply for housing support,” said Governor Josh Stein. “So, we're extending the application deadline until the end of January to alleviate stress this holiday season and offer more time for homeowners to get their applications in.”

Since the program launched in June, the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program has received more than 6,500 applications, and repairs and reconstruction began this fall. Projects have already been completed in Buncombe, Henderson, McDowell, and Polk counties with many more under construction and in the pipeline.

“Many western NC communities have requested this extension, and we heard you,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Communities across the region are still working through the storm’s aftermath, and this additional time will help homeowners gather the necessary information to complete their applications.”

Renew NC, administered by the N.C. Department of Commerce's Division of Community Revitalization (DCR), continues to move projects forward. Construction is currently underway in Buncombe, Cleveland, Gaston, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford, Watauga, and Wilkes counties.

The Single-Family Housing Program prioritizes low- to moderate-income families with seniors ages 62 and older, children under 18, and/or disabled household members and is open to homeowners in 28 western NC counties and one ZIP code: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg (28214), Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey.

Homeowners who have already received Helene-related assistance from FEMA or a home insurance policy can still apply to the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program. The program is designed to address housing recovery needs that remain after all other assistance has been exhausted.

Homeowners can receive in-person assistance in English or Spanish at Renew NC intake centers in Asheville, Boone, and Marion, where case managers are available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Renew NC also operates more than a dozen additional locations across western North Carolina, each with varying hours throughout the week.

Homeowners seeking more information about the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program can visit RenewNC.org, call (888) 791-0207, or visit an in-person location. Program staff can help determine if the homeowner qualifies for assistance. The Renew NC app is also available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Once the deadline has passed, Renew NC will shift its full focus to reviewing applications, determining budget needs, and advancing qualified applicants through the additional review and construction processes as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Renew NC programs are funded through a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Of the total $1.4 billion in CDBG-DR funding allocated to the state for western North Carolina recovery needs, $807 million supports the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program.

More information about the administration of the Renew NC programs can be found on the Division of Community Revitalization’s website at CommerceRecovery.nc.gov.