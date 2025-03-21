FEMA is Reaching Out to West Virginians by Phone

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is calling West Virginians who applied for FEMA assistance for the winter flooding on February 15 – 18, 2025. FEMA may be calling to schedule an inspection or make sure that you are receiving all the assistance you are eligible for, including referrals to other agencies and organizations who may be able to provide help that FEMA cannot.

If you applied for FEMA assistance, you may receive a call from an unknown number. Phone calls may come from unfamiliar area codes and phone numbers or show no caller ID. It is important to answer phone calls from FEMA, even if the caller ID is unknown and take the opportunity to let FEMA know about your current needs and how FEMA can better serve you.

If FEMA staff cannot reach you, they will try to leave a voicemail. Make sure your phone inbox is not full and that you are able to receive voicemails.

Beware of fraud calls — only FEMA knows an applicant’s nine-digit application number. FEMA representatives can provide this number to verify it is a legitimate call. Remember: FEMA will never ask for money or a full Social Security number.

As a reminder, accepting FEMA funds will not affect eligibility for Social Security – including Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other federal benefit programs.

FEMA staff reviewing the local area. (Olivia Napoli/FEMA)

If your phone number or email address has changed, you should provide your new contact information to FEMA. You can update your information through your account at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the FEMA app for your smartphone, or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. The helpline is available seven days a week and assistance is available in most languages.

Homeowners and renters in West Virginia who have questions about their FEMA application can also call the FEMA helpline. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

FEMA staff supporting residents next to a mobile communications vehicle. (Stefani Cortez/FEMA)

Applicants can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to discuss their application face-to-face with a FEMA representative. To locate a center, call the FEMA Help Line or visit fema.gov/drc.

The Mercer County DRC will temporarily close on Saturday March 22, but residents can go to the DRCs in McDowell, Mingo, or Wyoming counties for assistance. The Mercer County DRC will re-open on Monday March 24 at 8 a.m.

DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center #1 McDowell County (Welch) Disaster Recovery Center #2 Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817 Hours of operation: Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays Board of Education Building 900 Mount View High School Road Welch, WV 24801 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday March 22: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather dependent Saturday, March 29: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather dependent Closed on Sundays Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Closed Sundays Closed March 22, April 19 Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming Court House 24 Main Ave Pineville, WV 24874 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page,www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

