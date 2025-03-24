A BROOKLYN DREAM: Brooklyn’s Singular Immersive Theater Experience, Created, Written and Directed by Artist Kaves

A Brooklyn Dream

Live Performance March 29, 2025 at Brooklyn Pop in Industry City. Explore Brooklyn’s Profound Cultural Influence via the Life Story of Acclaimed Artist Kaves.

You come here, your mind’s gonna get blown. You’re gonna have to visit 3-4 times just to process all the great things you’re gonna see.” — Danny Boy O'Connor

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A captivating new immersive play, A BROOKLYN DREAM, celebrates Brooklyn’s profound influence on pop culture through the vision and life story of acclaimed artist Michael “Kaves” McLeer. A BROOKLYN DREAM explores the family dynamics of three generations of Brooklynites, as each aspires to achieve their own version of the Dream. Audiences follow a young Kaves as he reveals the deeply personal inspirations behind his artistic voice. It’s an underdog tale about finding your talent, living personal nightmares and keeping family close - and their stories closer.“Kaves is a masterful storyteller in multiple disciplines and A Brooklyn Dream has all the twists and turns of the Coney Island Cyclone, and the grit and dreams of everyday Brooklyn. It’s both unexpected and sentimental. It will open you up in a good way.” - SACHA JENKINSCreated, written, and directed by Kaves, A BROOKLYN DREAM is a one-of-a-kind experience and a culmination of Kaves’ decades-long career at the intersection of graffiti, hip-hop, fine art and storytelling. Rooted in the streets of Brooklyn, Kaves’ artistry has been celebrated and utilized by major brands and institutions worldwide.The ensemble cast features Alba Albanese (The Odyssey of Hope, Sleep No More, Queen of Jacks) and Quinn McLeer (The Brooklyn Way, The Shoemaker) alongside Jana Arcidiacono, Tawny Dolley (A Night With Janis Joplin, Vegas the Show), Joseph D’Onofrio (Goodfellas, A Bronx Tale, Jungle Fever), Adam Kaster (Beauty & the Beast, West Side Story), jazz & blues singer Mara Kaye, Al Linea (Boardwalk Empire, The Irishman, Jersey Bred), David McKittrick (Blue Bloods, FBI: Most Wanted) Mark McNeil II (Shooting Stars), Paulie Nugent (A Bronx Tale, Lordz of Brooklyn), Shawn Parsons (Justified, Containment, The Gunfighter), Nicky Petito (New Amsterdam, Halloween Obsession), Gil Sweeney (Headspace, The Pajama Game, Into the Woods), Jeffrey Donald Thomas, Nicholas Turturro (Get It Together, SERIALS, Fig Jam), Emily Feinsilver (Oliver, Kidz Theater productions) and Teaghan Helm.A BROOKLYN DREAM will have a monthly run at Brooklyn Pop throughout 2025.Brooklyn Pop, located in Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, will welcome audiences with five entry time slots beginning at 5:30 PM. Tickets are priced at $75 for regular admission and $125 for VIP admission, which includes a signed Kaves print. Space is limited, and early reservations are highly recommended for this exclusive experience.For tickets and more information, visit thebrooklynpop.com/a-brooklyn-dream About Brooklyn PopBrooklyn Pop, located at 254 36th Street, 2nd Floor in Industry City, is an immersive art exhibit that pays homage to Brooklyn's iconic contributions to film, television, art, music and culture through the lens of renowned artist Kaves. Set in an expansive 11,000 sq. ft. space, Brooklyn Pop combines handcrafted set designs, period artifacts and multimedia installations to create a rich exploration of Brooklyn’s cultural impact.

A Brooklyn Dream at Brooklyn Pop

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.