RUBIX LS AND KIFFIK BIOMEDICAL PARTNER TO ADVANCE EARLY CANCER DETECTION VIA INTERSTITIAL FLUID & APTAMERS

Rubix LS and Kiffik Biomedical pioneer a non-invasive colorectal cancer test combining interstitial fluid and aptamer tech for rapid, precise early detection.

LAWRENCE, MA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubix LS, a Health Outcomes Architect pioneering aptamer-based precision medicine, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Kiffik Biomedical, an innovator in interstitial fluid (ISF) diagnostics, to develop a revolutionary, rapid colorectal cancer test. This advanced collaboration leverages Rubix LS’s precision aptamer biosensing technology alongside Kiffik's innovative ISF biomarker extraction platform, setting the stage for a significant advancement in non-invasive cancer diagnostics.Colorectal cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, with barriers to screening contributing significantly to late diagnoses and poor patient outcomes. Traditional screening methods, such as colonoscopies and stool-based tests, often discourage widespread adoption due to their invasive nature, discomfort, and associated stigma. Through the integration of Rubix LS’s cutting-edge aptamer technology and Kiffik’s minimally invasive ISF extraction methods, this collaboration aims to overcome these barriers, dramatically increasing screening rates and enabling earlier, more accurate detection of colorectal cancer.Advancing Precision Diagnostics with Breakthrough Aptamer ScienceRubix LS’s precision biosensing platform harnesses aptamer technologies to deliver highly specific molecular detection capabilities. Aptamers, which are synthetic nucleic acids engineered to bind with extreme specificity to target biomarkers, offer superior sensitivity and accuracy over traditional antibody-based methods. Coupled with Kiffik Biomedical’s pioneering ISF biomarker extraction—a technology that taps into biomarker-rich fluid beneath the skin—the new diagnostic test promises rapid, real-time analysis without the need for blood draws or invasive procedures."At Rubix LS, we are committed to transforming cancer diagnostics by merging precision molecular detection with patient-friendly methods," stated Reginald Swift, PhD, CEO of Rubix LS. "Partnering with Kiffik Biomedical allows us to apply our advanced aptamer technology in a new, innovative way, enhancing the accessibility, accuracy, and comfort of colorectal cancer screening. This initiative exemplifies our vision for personalized, inclusive diagnostics that improve healthcare outcomes for diverse patient populations."George Cagna, CEO of Kiffik Biomedical, commented, "This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to revolutionize non-invasive diagnostics. By collaborating with Rubix LS’s advanced aptamer detection technology, we are setting new standards for speed and precision in colorectal cancer diagnostics. Together, we aim to significantly reduce the global burden of colorectal cancer through increased screening compliance and earlier intervention."Exploring Expansive Future OpportunitiesThis Rubix LS-Kiffik partnership is poised to expedite the development of a transformative, easy-to-use home diagnostic test for colorectal cancer, addressing significant gaps in current cancer screening practices. Beyond colorectal cancer, Rubix LS and Kiffik Biomedical recognize the expansive potential of this combined ISF and aptamer platform, anticipating further applications in other types of cancers and chronic diseases, including metabolic and inflammatory disorders. These innovations promise to redefine patient care and early disease intervention across numerous health challenges.About Rubix LS:Rubix LS, The Health Outcomes Architect Company, is dedicated to advancing culturally competent and equitable healthcare through innovative, data-driven research and precision diagnostics. By leveraging proprietary aptamer biosensing technologies and a robust platform integrating over 18 million patient records, Rubix LS accelerates the translation of cutting-edge research into tangible patient outcomes. The company's unique catalyst model combines investigator-led research with premier CRO services, ensuring rapid, inclusive, and impactful healthcare solutions for underserved communities.For more information, visit www.rubixls.com About Kiffik Biomedical:Kiffik Biomedical is a leader in interstitial fluid (ISF)-based diagnostics, delivering revolutionary, needle-free biomarker collection and real-time monitoring solutions. By unlocking the diagnostic potential of ISF, Kiffik aims to redefine non-invasive testing across oncology, chronic disease management, and therapeutic monitoring.For more information, visit www.kiffik.com Media Contact:Rubix LS: Kiffik Biomedical:Rubix LS Outreach Team Deborah Ruppertinfo@rubixls.com Deb.ruppert@kiffik.com978/552.3183 310/968.6907

