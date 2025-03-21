End Child Poverty CA Responds to Efforts to Dismantle the U.S. Department of Education

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- End Child Poverty CA condemns the Trump Administration’s dangerous and shortsighted attempt to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education. This reckless effort to undermine a cornerstone of our democracy threatens the future of millions of students and strips away federal protections that ensure equity, opportunity, and accountability in our nation’s schools.

“Public education is a pillar of opportunity in this country, and the Department of Education plays a vital role in safeguarding the rights of students—especially those from low-income communities, students of color, English learners, and students with disabilities,” said Shimica Gaskins, President & CEO, of End Child Poverty CA. “This is not reform. This is an attack on the very idea that every child deserves a quality education, regardless of zip code.”

For decades, the U.S. Department of Education has provided critical oversight, civil rights enforcement, and funding support to help states and local school systems meet the needs of their students. Efforts to dismantle or defund the Department are nothing more than a political stunt that puts ideology over children’s futures.

At a time when students, educators, and families are still recovering from the impacts of the pandemic and facing widening opportunity gaps, we should be investing more—not less—in the systems that support public education and protect the most vulnerable. End Child Poverty CA stands with educators, families, students, and communities across the country in rejecting this harmful agenda. We call on Congress and all leaders of conscience to resist these attacks and protect the Department of Education and the future of public education in America.

