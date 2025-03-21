IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF SCOTT JACKSON AND J.W. COLE FINANCIAL WHO SUFFERED INVESTMENT LOSSES

If You Suffered Losses With Scott Jackson at J.W. Cole Financial Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Scott Jackson and J.W. Cole Financial, Inc. after their recommendations of unsuitable alternative investments caused two investors to suffer up to $500,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of Scott Jackson and J.W. Cole Financial who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-00082) against J.W. Cole Financial on behalf of two retired investors, who are seeking to recover damages of up to $500,000, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable, illiquid real estate investment trusts (REITs) by their financial advisor, Scott Jackson (CRD# 4443921).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the customers, a retired couple, sought low-risk, fixed-income investments to protect their retirement savings. J.W. Cole Financial and its representative Scott Jackson allegedly misrepresented high-risk, illiquid REITs as safe investments that would provide stable income. Despite the couple’s conservative investment goals, Scott Jackson, through J.W. Cole recommended over $250,000 in alternative investments to the customers, including the following:- ARC Hospitality Investors Trust REIT,- New York City REIT,- CIM Real Estate Finance Trust (formerly Cole Credit Property Trust), and- CNL Healthcare Properties REIT.The law firm’s investigation found that J.W. Cole Financial and its advisor failed to conduct reasonable due diligence on the investments recommended to the customers. For example, the ARC Hospitality Investors Trust REIT suspended dividends in 2017, stopped share redemptions in 2019, and eventually filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2021. The couple is now unable to access their principal investment.Customers of Scott Jackson and/or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses at J.W. Cole Financial are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes , Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

