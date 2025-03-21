IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF RAJESH MARKAN WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN FABRICATED BAIN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTMENTS

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Rajesh Markan at Merrill Lynch Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes continues representing investors in FINRA arbitration claims against Merrill Lynch related to alleged fraudulent conduct by barred financial advisor Rajesh Markan . The law firm continues to investigate claims on behalf of individuals who were misled into believing they were investing in legitimate Bain Capital private equity offerings , only to later discover their funds had been misappropriated. The law firm urges all customers of Rajesh Markan at Merrill Lynch and/or Hilltop Securities to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes is currently representing multiple clients in FINRA arbitration claims against both Merrill Lynch and Hilltop Securities (Case No. 25-00323, No. 24-02289, No. 24-02148, and No. 24-02147), collectively alleging millions of dollars in damages due to fraudulent conduct by former financial advisor Rajesh Markan. These claims involve allegations that Markan misappropriated client funds while falsely representing investments in non-existent private equity and hedge fund offerings.The most recent claim (Case No. 25-00323) against Merrill Lynch was filed on behalf of two investors seeking to recover $500,000 in damages. According to the claims filed by KlaymanToskes, Rajesh Markan solicited investors to invest in what he falsely represented as a Bain Capital private equity opportunity. Instead of directing the funds to a legitimate investment, Markan allegedly misappropriated the money for personal use and created fraudulent documents to deceive his clients into believing their investments were growing in value. These documents included fabricated performance reports and forged correspondence purporting to be from Bain Capital.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that Rajesh Markan operated outside of Merrill Lynch’s approved communications channels, using personal email and text messages to discuss purported investments with clients. Furthermore, despite red flags and customer complaints, Merrill Lynch and Hilltop Securities allegedly did not intervene to prevent the ongoing misconduct by Markan.In October 2024, FINRA permanently barred Rajesh Markan for refusing to cooperate with its investigation into the fraudulent private equity scheme. Markan was employed at Merrill Lynch in Flower Mound, TX from May 2009 to October 2022, and later joined Hilltop Securities in Dallas, TX, where he worked until August 2024.Customers of Rajesh Markan who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

