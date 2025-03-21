SULC’s AG Law Institute partners with LDAF to host Heirs Property Clinic

News

March 21, 2025

News article

Many families struggle to maintain ownership of inherited property due to legal and financial barriers, often putting generational land at risk. To address these challenges, the Agricultural Law Institute at Southern University Law Center (SULC), in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), is proud to host the Heirs Property Clinic on April 8, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Opelousas Civic Center located at 1638 Creswell Ln, Opelousas, LA 70570.

This event will provide hands-on training in essential topics, including heirs' property rights, estate planning, trusts, land development, and legal assistance. Attendees will gain knowledge and resources to help safeguard their land, navigate legal challenges, and build a legacy for future generations.

“Southern University Law Center is committed to helping communities through the State of Louisiana to receive information, education, and legal services when available,” said Dr. Marla Dickerson, vice chancellor of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives at Southern University Law Center. “Through the Office of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives, Southern University Law Center is helping Louisiana communities address issues regarding heirs’ property.”

A limited number of families may qualify for financial assistance with succession fees, further supporting community members in protecting their land assets.

“LDAF is proud to partner with Southern University Law Center to host an Heirs Property Clinic. Heirs’ property, often known as “family land,” is property that has been transferred to multiple family members by inheritance when a death occurs,” said Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “A title may not be “clear” if the title to the property was not transferred by formal means after an owner dies. We hope this clinic will help eliminate these instances by offering assistance to farmers regarding the creation and filing of wills, successions, and land trusts.”

Interested participants can sign up at www.sulc.edu/heirsproperty .

