IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF FINANCIAL ADVISOR RUSSELL CONRAD WHO SUFFERED INVESTMENT LOSSES

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Russ Conrad a/k/a Gilbert Russell Conrad , after his recommendations of unsuitable alternative investments caused two investors to suffer $500,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of Russ Conrad who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-00322) against Summit Brokerage Services and J.P. Turner & Company on behalf of two retired investors who are seeking to recover damages of $500,000, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable, high-risk investments by their financial advisor, Russell Conrad (CRD# 2746778).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the customers sought low-risk, income-generating investments to safeguard their retirement savings. Summit Brokerage, J.P. Turner, and financial advisor Russell Conrad allegedly misrepresented illiquid alternative investments as safe, income-producing investments to the investors. Despite the customers’ conservative financial objectives, Conrad recommended over $500,000 in unsuitable investments, including:- ARC Hospitality Trust,- Realty Finance Trust,- American Realty Capital- New York REIT, and- Business Development Corporation of America.Gilbert Russell Conrad a/k/a Russ Conrad has seven customer complaints disclosed on his FINRA BrokerCheck report, all related to the sale of illiquid, high-risk alternative investments. The claims involve allegations of unsuitable recommendations and misrepresentations to retired and conservative investors. Conrad has been affiliated with multiple brokerage firms throughout his career, including J.P. Turner & Company and Summit Brokerage Services, which were acquired by Cetera Financial Group. He was also previously registered with Arkadios Capital and with Realta Equities, Inc. in Indiana and Florida.Customers of Russell Conrad who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes , Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

