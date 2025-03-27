Cannabis & Tech Today Launches The 2025 Innovation Issue, Featuring Champ Bailey and Industry Breakthroughs

Cannabis & Tech Today, Volume 7 Issue 1 Cover

Featuring NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey and top industry leaders, the latest edition explores innovations in cannabis business, tech, and advocacy.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis & Tech Today , the leading publication at the crossroads of cannabis, business, and technology, has released Volume 7, Issue 1 — The Innovation Issue. This edition highlights the technologies, strategies, and leaders shaping the industry’s future, headlined by NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, who shares his journey from professional sports to cannabis advocacy through his partnership with Trulieve.As the industry evolves, businesses are adopting cutting-edge innovations to expand opportunities and elevate product quality. This issue dives into cultivation breakthroughs, financial strategies, regulatory updates, and emerging technologies defining the next phase of growth.Bailey’s feature spotlights the growing influence of professional athletes in cannabis advocacy, focusing on education, accessibility, and reducing stigma. He discusses cannabis's role in pain management and wellness, and his vision for broader awareness and access.The issue also announces the 2024 Innovation Awards, celebrating top companies in cultivation, automation, and finance for raising industry standards through innovation and efficiency.A key focus is on Advanced Nutrients showcases new research aimed at maximizing terpene production, resin development, and plant quality—vital tools for growers looking to stay competitive in a crowded market.A Regional Spotlight on the Northeast market examines banking, compliance, and testing, profiling leaders like Needham Bank, High Times Accounting, and Assured Laboratory Testing. All are essential players helping businesses thrive in a tightly regulated environment.As federal cannabis policy continues to shift, expert analysis in this issue explores the impact of tariffs, tax changes, and rescheduling efforts—critical knowledge for navigating the changes ever present in the financial and legal sectors."Innovation has always been at the core of the cannabis industry, from cultivation science to business strategy," said Charles Warner, Editor-in-Chief of Cannabis & Tech Today. "This issue showcases the entrepreneurs and advocates leading the next phase of industry growth while addressing the ongoing challenges that come with regulation and expansion.""This issue reflects the resilience, creativity, and forward momentum of the cannabis industry," added Aron Vaughan, Managing Editor. "From technological innovation to policy evolution, the industry is undergoing rapid transformation. We’re proud to highlight the leaders and companies driving this progress."Cannabis & Tech Today Volume 7, Issue 1 is available now in digital format and will be available on newsstands across the country in April 2025, offering professionals, entrepreneurs, and advocates critical insights to stay ahead in this fast-moving industry.About C&TT:Cannabis & Tech Today is a premier source for cannabis industry insights, delivering award-winning content across print, digital, podcasts, and live event coverage. As an official media partner of major events like MJBizCon, NECANN, MJ Unpacked, and more, the publication explores the intersection of cannabis, technology, innovation, and business.Get Your Copy:📖 Subscribe (Print + Digital): https://cannatechtoday.com/ctt-subscribe/ 📩 Join Our Newsletter: https://cannatechtoday.com/join-newsletter/ View our Media Kit:📩 Media Contact: Aron Vaughan, Managing Editor | aron@goipw.com

