New Edition of the “Página do Governo” (Government Page) TV Show Highlights Policies for Social and Rural Development

Fri. 21 of March of 2025, 11:35h

On March 21st, 2025, the “Página do Governo” TV show featured the Vice Prime Minister, Coordinating Minister for Social Affairs and Minister for Rural Development and Community Housing, Mariano Assanami Sabino. During the recording of this episode, which will soon be broadcast on Radio and Television Timor-Leste (RTTL) and on social media, topics relating to social and rural development were addressed, focusing on promoting integrated policies for the population's well-being.

During the interview, the Vice Prime Minister shared the strategic vision of his mandate, emphasising his priorities and the integrated approach between social and rural development policies, which aims to promote a sustainable transformation across the national territory. Mariano Assanami Sabino highlighted that by aligning these policies, the Government is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of the population and ensuring a fairer and more sustainable future for generations to come.

The programme also covered inter-ministerial coordination, with the Vice Prime Minister explaining how, as Coordinating Minister for Social Affairs, he coordinates the services of different ministries and development partners to promote an integrated and effective approach to formulating and implementing social policies. In response to questions about the monitoring and evaluation of public policies, the Vice Prime Minister detailed the mechanisms and indicators used to guarantee transparency and accountability in the management of these policies, ensuring that the results meet the real needs of the population.

The Vice Prime Minister also outlined strategies for promoting sustainable development, particularly in critical areas like combating ‘stunting’ (child malnutrition). Mariano Assanami Sabino reaffirmed the Government's commitment to addressing food insecurity and malnutrition, highlighting the execution of national initiatives such as the Strategic Development Plan 2011-2030 and the National Multisectoral Plan to Combat Stunting (2024-2030). He also emphasised the importance of enhancing partnerships, embracing innovative solutions, and coordinating with all stakeholders to realise these objectives.

On rural development and community housing, Mariano Assanami Sabino discussed the initiatives in progress to enhance housing conditions in rural areas, such as the “Uma Dignu” (a decent home) programme, emphasising the collaboration between ministries and local bodies to achieve these goals.

The Minister also addressed the supervision of entities under his purview, including the Civil Society Support Office, INCSIDA (National Institute for Combating AIDS), INDDICA (Institute for the Defence of Children's Rights), and the Mission Unit for Combating Stunting. He explained how the various institutions collaborate to ensure effective results and a coordinated approach to implementing public policies.

In concluding the broadcast, the Vice Prime Minister shared his vision for the country's future, highlighting the Government's commitment to sustainable development and social inclusion. The Minister emphasised the importance of continuing to integrate current and future policies to ensure that long-term objectives are achieved, with a focus on continuously improving the living conditions of the population and promoting equity.

The “Página do Governo” TV show acts as a platform for transparent dialogue between the Government and the population, allowing citizens to follow the progress of public policies clearly.

This initiative, promoted by Agio Pereira, the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, in partnership with RTTL, features Nélia Chaves as the presenter and Ika Moniz as the executive producer, with technical support from the media teams of the Prime Minister's Office, the Government Spokesperson's Office of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, and the member of the Government being interviewed.

This evening, March 21st, 2025, at 8 p.m., the second episode of “Página do Governo” will be broadcast on RTTL and social media, featuring the Minister of State Administration.

The Government encourages all citizens to view the television programme and engage actively in this forum for accountability and dialogue.