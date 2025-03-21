Royal College of Physicians welcomes investment in solar panels for NHS sites in England

The Royal College of Physicians has welcomed the investment in solar panels for 200 NHS sites in England.

Dr Mark Harber, Royal College of Physicians special adviser on healthcare sustainability and climate change, said: “The RCP welcomes the government’s investment in solar panels for 200 NHS sites across England. Today’s announcement is a welcome and positive step in NHS England's journey to reach net zero by 2040. Despite the savings of many sustainability initiatives, it can be difficult for trusts to prioritise these investments when budgets are so tight. We hope to see government funded solar panels expanded in the coming years so all NHS trusts can benefit from cleaner energy and reduced energy bills.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.