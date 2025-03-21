OSA Weekly Update - 3/21/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Reminder: Submit TIF Plans Within 60 Days

3. Relief Associations: Investing through the SBI vs. Joining the Statewide Plan

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Asset Inventories

5. Deadlines

There’s a lot happening this legislative session. Some of the bills that caught my attention, and generated a lot of conversations in the OSA’s Audit and Reporting Group (AaRG), are HF 2083 and SF 564. In late February, I testified in support of the bill in the Senate, which would raise the audit threshold for cities and towns with a combined clerk and treasurer. Given the public finance staff shortage, this bill could help ease the burden on local government, while still ensuring accountability. If you have any feedback on HF 2083, SF 564, or other bills I’ve recently testified on, reach out to my team at outreach@osa.state.mn.us.

All TIF plans and modifications should be electronically submitted, along with the appropriate TIF Plan Collection Form, via the State Auditor’s Form Entry System (SAFES). Do not mail copies of TIF plans. State law requires that all TIF plans be filed with the OSA within 60 days after the latest of:

Filing of the request for certification of the TIF district; Approval of the plan by the municipality; or Adoption of the plan by the authority.

Additionally, plans are needed to generate the Annual Reporting Form for certified districts. Check to make sure all plans for recently certified districts are submitted as soon as possible so they'll be included when forms become available.

If you have any questions or need access to SAFES, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

Sometimes there’s confusion about the difference between a fire relief association investing through the State Board of Investment (SBI) and joining the Statewide Volunteer Firefighter (SVF) Plan that’s administered by the Public Employees Retirement Association. Investing through the SBI is a choice on how relief association assets will be invested, while joining the SVF Plan is a choice on how the firefighters’ pension plan will be administered.

See our Pension Topic page for additional information and helpful links.

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Pre-numbered Receipts for Payments Received