Keeper Security to Showcase Modern PAM at the Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit 2025 in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security announces its Silver sponsorship of the 2025 Gartner IAM Summit and invites attendees to discover the future of privileged access management with KeeperPAM Keeper Security, the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, is proud to be a Silver Sponsor of the Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit 2025 in London. The company will highlight KeeperPAM™ , its modern PAM platform designed to simplify and secure access in today’s complex IT environments. Attendees can visit the Keeper booth to learn firsthand how zero-trust and zero-knowledge security can transform privileged access management.A Modern Approach to Privileged Access SecurityKeeperPAM is a fully cloud-native solution that seamlessly integrates all PAM processes into Keeper’s encrypted vault, ensuring maximum security, simplicity and scalability. Unlike legacy PAM solutions, which are costly, complex and difficult to maintain, KeeperPAM offers a modern, unified control plane that makes privileged access management effortless while enhancing security.With a zero-trust and zero-knowledge architecture, KeeperPAM ensures that only authorised users can access privileged credentials and secrets – even Keeper cannot decrypt user data. As AI-driven cyber threats grow more sophisticated, KeeperPAM’s proactive security model helps defend against credential theft, privilege abuse and unauthorised access.Key Features of KeeperPAM Include:• Zero-Trust: Enforces strict access controls and end-to-end encryption for privileged credentials and secrets.• Just-in-Time Access: Eliminates standing privileges by provisioning access only when needed, with automatic credential rotation.• Privileged Session Monitoring: Records and audits remote sessions across SSH, RDP, VNC, databases and web browsers for compliance and security.• Secure Remote Access: Provides privileged users with seamless access to resources without requiring a VPN.• Secrets Management: Securely stores and manages API keys, database passwords and other sensitive credentials.• Industry-Leading Certifications: Keeper is FIPS 140-3 validated; ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 certified; GDPR compliant; FedRAMP Authorised; PCI DSS and TrustArc certified.Advancing Privileged Access for the FutureAs cyber threats escalate and attackers increasingly target privileged credentials, organisations need a modern approach to security that prioritises zero-trust and zero-knowledge principles. KeeperPAM provides a seamless, scalable solution to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive data while reducing complexity and operational overhead. Attendees of the Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit 2025 are invited to visit Keeper’s booth for live demonstrations of KeeperPAM and insights into how it can strengthen their privileged access management strategies.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organisations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organisation against today’s cyber threats at https://www.keepersecurity.com/ Learn more: KeeperSecurity.comFollow Keeper:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/keeperplatform/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/keepersecurity/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/keeper-security-inc-/ X: https://x.com/keepersecurity YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Keepersecurity TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@keepersecurityinc Media Contact

