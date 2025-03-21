Justice Megan E. Shanahan Celebrated as Supreme Court’s 165th Justice

Justice Megan E. Shanahan is welcomed to the Supreme Court bench during her investiture ceremony.

The Ohio Supreme Court welcomed its 165th justice during the investiture ceremony of Justice Megan E. Shanahan.

Colleagues, friends, and family filled the courtroom to celebrate the recently elected justice’s accomplishments and the path that led her to the Supreme Court.

“Justice Shanahan's professional path has been one defined by hard work, determination, and commitment,” said Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy. “Her distinguished tenure as a felony level criminal prosecutor in both Butler and Hamilton counties exemplifies her commitment to public safety and to giving a voice to those most vulnerable in our society.”

Justice Shanahan’s time as judge on the Hamilton County Municipal Court and Hamilton County Common Pleas Court earned her widespread respect from fellow judges, attorneys, litigants, and citizens, said Chief Justice Kennedy.

“Beyond her professional accomplishments, Justice Shanahan is a pillar of her community. Whether through lectures to students, civic engagements, or working with charitable organizations, Justice Shanahan models a life devoted to meaningful change and a life of service above self,” said Chief Justice Kennedy.

A longtime friend of Justice Shanahan, State Sen. Jane Timken, shared stories of Justice Shanahan from the start of her legal career. Timken’s father was a law professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Law, where Justice Shanahan earned her juris doctorate.

“He would often tell stories about his standout students, and one of them was Megan Shanahan,” said Timken. “My father and I saw many outstanding qualities in Megan, and no doubt many of you have seen them too.”

Speaking to Justice Shanahan’s determination, Timken said her friend won’t give up when she sets out to do something.

“Megan Shanahan is an amazing blend of warmth and toughness. When you're with her, you want to be around her more. When there's a difficult decision to be made, she'll make it. Her heart won’t even tick up a bit,” said Timken. “Of course, she's smart, well prepared, and dedicated to doing the right thing. Can you think of better qualities for a Supreme Court justice?”

Justice Patrick F. Fischer, who first swore Justice Shanahan in as a judge in 2011, had the honor of administering her oath of office at the Supreme Court.

“I spoke at length relating how then Judge Shanahan would, in the future, epitomize the carved words sitting in the north reflecting pool of this building,” said Justice Fischer.

The 10 words are:

-Truth

-Justice

-Honesty

-Honor

-Integrity

-Compassion

-Equity

-Peace

-Reason

-Wisdom

“I need say no more, except to know that every time you go by that reflecting pool or hear those same words, you will think of Justice Megan Elizabeth Shanahan.”

After receiving her robe, Justice Shanahan thanked her supporters, especially her mother, husband, and two children.

“I simply could not have achieved any of the things you have heard about today without their love and support,” said Justice Shanahan. “Anyone who has run for elected office knows that the candidate’s family carries a heavy burden.”

It was also that bond with her family and gratitude to her community that inspired her career in public service.

“The love of family is a powerful force,” she said. “That’s one reason why I’ve spent so much of my career as a prosecutor and judge advocating for crime victims and their families.”

According to Justice Shanahan, she has encountered families not much different from hers who are confronting a baffling legal system that sometimes seems heartless and uncaring.

“I became a prosecutor and then a judge because I saw how justice can lift up the defenseless, give victims a voice, and shield everyone from further harm,” she said.

Now at the Supreme Court, Justice Shanahan said she will bring the same qualities she displayed in her previous roles to her new one.

“The cases we hear in this courtroom shouldn’t all be about precedence and procedure. This court is where laws meet lives, where we can safeguard the vulnerable, and uphold fairness,” said Justice Shanahan. “Real people come to this court seeking real justice, and I pledge to you that I will dedicate every moment of my time here to seeing that that justice is done.”