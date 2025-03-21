Brazilian-Born Author Mariana De’ Carli is a Rising Star in British Literature with Debut Novel, The Knightsbridge Crowd

Mariana De' Carli, author of The Knightsbridge Crowd

Brazilian-born author Mariana De’ Carli explores themes of belonging and ambition against the backdrop of London's elite in her novel, The Knightsbridge Crowd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazilian-born author Mariana De’ Carli is gaining recognition as an exciting newcomer in the British literary scene with her debut novel, The Knightsbridge Crowd. The book has achieved impressive success internationally, ranking among the top 10 English-language hot releases on Amazon Spain and making the top 50 in the US and UK lists in the hot release list for urban and contemporary genres. It is currently featured in the catalogues of well-known bookstores such as Barnes & Noble, Harvard University’s official bookstore, Foyles in London, and many others worldwide, from Korea to Australia.

About the Book: The Knightsbridge Crowd takes readers deep into the exclusive and glamorous world of Knightsbridge, one of London’s most fashionable districts. The story follows Paisley, a social columnist turned investigative journalist, as she uncovers the secrets, crimes, and moral dilemmas lurking behind the polished facades of London’s elite. The novel delves into universal themes of ambition, identity, and the cost of belonging, offering readers an intriguing and thought-provoking glimpse into the complexities of modern high society.

With a gripping narrative and richly developed characters, The Knightsbridge Crowd highlights both the allure and the darker realities of a world built on appearances. Mariana De’ Carli shares, “This book is not just a story about secrets and privilege. It’s about peeling back the veneers to examine who we idolize and why. I want readers to question the people they put on a pedestal and reflect on whether, in their shoes, they might make similar choices.” Her storytelling brings depth and nuance to the contemporary fiction landscape, positioning her as a rising voice to watch in literary circles.

About the Author: Born in Brazil and a graduate of the prestigious King’s College London, where she studied Modern Languages, Mariana pursued postgraduate studies in Law and earned a master’s degree in Marketing and Communication at the Rome Business School. She is currently completing a master's in Applied Neuroscience at King’s College, further enriching her diverse academic expertise. Mariana’s journey as an author is deeply influenced by her multicultural experiences. Now based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, she brings a unique global perspective to her writing. Her debut novel is already sparking conversations and positioning her as a rising talent in the global literary scene.

With 402 pages of captivating prose, The Knightsbridge Crowd is available in English, with plans for future translations into other languages, including Portuguese and Spanish. Published by SLKY World in Orlando, USA, the novel is accessible worldwide on Amazon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.