1st Annual Tech + Startups Community Conference to Ignite Miami on May 1, 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tech + Startups Community proudly announces its 1st Annual Tech + Startups Community Conference, set for May 1, 2025, at the Miami Dade College Auditorium in Downtown Miami. Over 500 founders, venture capitalists, and tech professionals will gather for a dynamic day of innovation, actionable insights, unparalleled networking, and a Startup Pitch Competition Born in Miami in August 2023, the Tech + Startups Community has exploded to over 12,000 members across 24 cities in 8 countries, connecting the brightest minds in startups, technology, and investment. This inaugural conference marks a milestone, offering a platform to learn from industry trailblazers and forge game-changing connections. Gold Sponsors Delta Airlines and LATAM Airlines, alongside Silver Sponsor ZenCentiv, elevate the event’s prestige within the global tech ecosystem.What to Expect:• Cutting-Edge Insights: Hear from top VCs and founders who’ve scaled startups from 0 to $10M and $10M to $100M, sharing real, implementable strategies.• Fireside Chats: Join Sarah Pichardo (Corporate Venture Capitalist, PepsiCo) on corporate VC opportunities; Ryan Pruitt (Managing Director, Ocean Azul Partners) and Richard Lavina (CEO & Co-Founder, Taxfyle - Series B, $20M) on FinTech innovation; Steve Mock (Head of Growth, Blumberg Capital) with moderator Nicolas Toro (Head of LatAm, Silicon Valley Bank) on AI-driven Enterprise SaaS; Zach Rubin (Head of Growth, Traded) on growth hacking trends; and Michaeljohn Green (Chief of Economic Development & Strategy, Miami DDA) with Keeyan Ravanshid (Co-Founder, HODL Markets) on why Miami rocks for startups—plus more speakers to come.• Startup Pitch Competition: 5 startups present their projects to a panel of judges.• Networking Powerhouse: Connect with founders, investors, and tech leaders from across the globe.• $500 Prize Drawing: One lucky attendee will win $500 in Delta|LATAM Money, courtesy of our Gold Sponsors.Hosted at the state-of-the-art Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus Auditorium, this conference offers an unforgettable experience for just $45, including sessions, networking, beverages, snacks, and a lively AfterParty at Alma Rosa Brickell.“We’re bringing together the innovators and investors shaping the future of tech and startups,” said Denis Hiller, Founder and CEO. “This is more than an event—it’s a movement to inspire, connect, and accelerate growth.”“I’ve engaged with many startup ecosystems, and the Tech + Startups Community truly stands out,” said Ryan Pruitt, Managing Director, Ocean Azul Partners. “Speaking at their packed Brickell event and joining the podcast that day was energizing. The engagement, innovation, and connections here are remarkable.”Event Details:• Date: May 1, 2025• Location: Miami Dade College, 300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33132 (Auditorium - Room 1261)• Tickets: $45 at https://lu.ma/0nct5q0k • More Info: https://www.techandstartups.com/community-conference-miami About Tech + Startups Community:Founded in Miami in 2023, the Tech + Startups Community has quickly grown to over 12,000 founders, investors, and tech professionals across 24 cities in 8 countries—a true testament to the trust, impact, and value of our network. Events in cities like Miami, NYC, SF, LA, Orlando, Atlanta, London, Dubai, Frankfurt, Ashgabat, and beyond strengthen local startup ecosystems, foster innovation, and build meaningful connections that drive constant expansion.

