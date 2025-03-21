Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® and Others Present the “Choose Your Brew with Ireland” Free Virtual Global Event

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) and others will present the “Choose Your Brew with Ireland” free virtual Global Event On March 27 .

We are thrilled to be part of this exciting collaboration and we look forward to insightful guidelines on expanding global real estate business opportunities for our members to Europe and beyond.” — Lynda Fernandez, HGAR CEO

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS(HGAR), in collaboration with multiple other U.S. REALTORassociations from New York to San Fransico, will present the 4th Annual “ Choose Your Brew with Ireland ” free virtual Global event on Thursday, March 27, from 10 to 11 AM via Zoom. This dynamic trans-Atlantic conversation will celebrate the vibrant real estate partnerships between Ireland and the U.S.HGAR joins the Austin Board of REALTORSGlobal Business Alliance, Atlanta REALTORS, Greater Boston Association of REALTORS, Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS(Chicagoland); and the San Francisco Association of REALTORSin offering this presentation, along with the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers (IPAV) in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1971, IPAV is an association representing over 1,400 members who are licensed auctioneers, property services providers, valuers and estate agents throughout Ireland.The event is open to all REALTORAssociation members across North America and Ireland who are seeking to discover the secrets to international real estate trends, investment opportunities and strengthened global connections. The event will also feature a showcase tour of markets and properties throughout Ireland. To register, please visit www.hgar.com/events “We are thrilled to be part of this exciting collaboration again this year, and we look forward to insightful guidelines on expanding global real estate business opportunities for our members to Europe and beyond,” said Lynda Fernandez, HGAR CEO.Following a welcome and introduction of panelists, the program will feature a presentation by Pat Davitt, CEO, IPAV. Davitt will address key trends in Ireland’s real estate market as well as insights into economic and demographic factors that shape the industry.A virtual tour of residential properties will follow, focusing on properties in the entry-level, mid-range and luxury divisions. Later, Frank McManus, NAR Global Ambassador to Ireland and the United Kingdon, will moderate a Q & A session for panelists.

