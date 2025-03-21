Rachel DeSoto-Jackson Unveils Keynote Speaking Services Through RDJ Creative Consulting

Rachel Desoto-Jackson Interactive Workshop RDJ Creative Consulting

Rachel DeSoto-Jackson, founder of RDJ Creative Consulting in Murrysville, unveils keynote speaking focused on empathy, communication, and inclusive leadership.

MURRYSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel DeSoto-Jackson, founder of RDJ Creative Consulting based in Murrysville, PA, is using theater to change the way people communicate. Her keynote speaking services bring the power of applied theater to stages across the country. Rachel’s talks are engaging, insightful, and rooted in real-world experience.

Through her consulting firm, she provides instructional design services based on Universal Design for Learning (UDL). She also offers training in empathetic communication, de-escalation techniques, and both verbal and nonverbal communication skills. Her keynotes are ideal for organizations looking to foster stronger relationships, inclusive practices, and community-driven change.

Rachel has worked with national organizations, educational institutions, and corporate teams—helping people connect on a deeper level through storytelling, role-play, and active listening. If you're planning a conference, workshop, or team event, Rachel brings the tools and inspiration to help your audience walk away ready to communicate with clarity and compassion.

Originally from Maryland, Desoto-Jackson moved to Murrysville, Pennsylvania for college. She earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Pittsburgh. She holds an MFA in performance pedagogy, an MA in theater and performance studies, and a certificate in film studies.

Her specialty is applied theater. This form of theater takes performance techniques and uses them outside the traditional stage setting. Rachel applies it to education, communication, diversity training, and community engagement.

She currently serves as co-president of Pedagogy and Theatre of the Oppressed, an international organization focused on social justice. She is also on the editorial board for its academic journal. Her other leadership roles include board member of the Smithsonian Latino Center and member of the Latinx Theatre Commons steering committee. She is affiliated with the Association for Theatre in Higher Education and the Association for Standardized Patient Educators.

Desoto-Jackson has led trainings for organizations like Sheetz, Virginia Public Media, and the Smithsonian Institution. She creates interactive workshops, presentations, and courses that help build empathy and support diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Her teaching style blends performance with real-world impact.

In 2019, she received the Innovative Teaching Award from the Association for Theatre in Higher Education. In 2020, she was honored with the Teaching Excellence in Innovation Recognition Award.

She has raised more than $750,000 in grant funding to support her DEI and communication research. Her keynote speaking focuses on storytelling that builds trust and brings communities together.

Through RDJ Creative Consulting, Rachel Desoto-Jackson continues to break barriers between performance, education, and corporate training. Her goal is clear—help people listen, connect, and lead with empathy.

To book Rachel DeSoto-Jackson for your next event, visit https://www.racheldesotojackson.com

About Rachel DeSoto-Jackson

Rachel DeSoto-Jackson is a Pittsburgh-based educator, consultant, and speaker who specializes in instructional design, applied theater, and empathetic communication. She is the founder of RDJ Creative Consulting. Through her work, she helps businesses and organizations improve communication, embrace diversity, and build inclusive environments. Her award-winning approach blends creativity, research, and a passion for social impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.