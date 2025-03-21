Yokohama’s Contribution to IPCC Special Report on Climate Change and Cities: Mayor reiterates role of cities in climate

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 19th, 2025, “Japan-IIASA Joint Seminar in Yokohama: How Japan’s Experience will be able to Contribute to the IPCC Special Report on Climate Change and Cities” was held at the Pacifico Yokohama Conference Center in Yokohama, Japan.Recognizing the important role that cities play in driving climate action, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has decided to develop a "Special Report on Climate Change and Cities" as part of its seventh assessment cycle, set to release in 2027. The first meeting of the report's lead authors was held in Japan, and the participating authors were invited to this open seminar in Yokohama.The seminar showcased the results of the joint research between the Ministry of the Environment of Japan (MOEJ) and International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA). Hosted by the MOEJ and the IIASA, and co-hosted by Yokohama City and the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES), the event featured a keynote speech delivered by Yokohama City Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka.In his address, Mayor Yamanaka outlined Yokohama’s diverse, concrete climate initiatives, while emphasizing the role cities play in climate action and the value of Yokohama’s contributions to the IPCC report as a city well-practiced in urban sustainability projects.Specific initiatives highlighted included efforts to realize a net-zero business district by 2030 in Yokohama’s central Minato Mirai 21 area, visualization of resource circulation within the district, development of a model for a net-zero residential area, encouraging behavioral shifts among citizens, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in adopting climate actions, and international collaboration to scale effective solutions. The range of themes covered reflected common challenges faced by cities around the world, reinforcing Yokohama’s wide expertise in urban climate action.During the seminar, the lead authors held a discussion with Mayor Yamanaka, focusing on the crucial role of cities taking the lead in promoting international cooperation on climate change. Mayor Yamanaka reaffirmed Yokohama's commitment to contribute to global movements.

