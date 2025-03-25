AHDPG™ Launches New ELL Training Programs to Help Multilingual Learners Begin Healthcare Careers

The Nations Leader in Healthcare Documentation Training, Certification, and Services

SHREWSBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group (AHDPG™) is excited to announce the launch of a new series of English Language Learner (ELL) career training programs, designed to help non-native English speakers (Haitian Creole, Spanish, Portuguese) build the language and healthcare skills needed to start rewarding careers in the medical field.

With healthcare and allied health job opportunities on the rise, language barriers can often stand in the way of aspiring professionals. AHDPG™’s "First Step" ELL training programs provide essential English language instruction, industry-specific vocabulary, and foundational healthcare knowledge, serving as a springboard into a variety of in-demand healthcare careers.

Graduates of the "First Step" programs will be well-prepared to pursue roles such as:

• Administrative or Clinical Medical Assistant

• Contact (Call) Center Associate

• Healthcare Documentation Specialist

• Medical Billing and Coding Specialist

• Medical Interpreter

• Medical Office Manager

• Medical Scribe

• EKG Technician

• Phlebotomy Technician

• Patient Care Technician

• Veterinary Assistant

• Veterinary Assistant Scribe

The "First Step" series includes three specialized programs, each tailored to a specific language group:

• First Step – Lanse Yon Karyè nan Swen Sante (for Haitian Creole speakers)

• First Step – Inicia Tu Carrera en el Sector de la Salud (for Spanish speakers)

• First Step – Inicie Sua Carreira na Área de Saúde (for Portuguese speakers)

Each flexible, online program allows students to study at their own pace while gaining the language skills and healthcare knowledge needed to enter the workforce with confidence. The programs include training in:

• Medical Terminology for Bilingual Individuals

• Anatomy & Physiology

• Understanding the U.S. Healthcare System

"These programs are designed to open doors for individuals who may have the passion and dedication for a healthcare career but face challenges due to language barriers," said Joseph Reilly, Director of Marketing and Business Development at AHDPG™. "By providing industry-specific English training, we’re not just helping students learn a language—we’re helping them build a future."

With bilingual and multilingual healthcare professionals in high demand, AHDPG™’s ELL training programs aim to bridge the gap between language proficiency and career success.

For more information about AHDPG™’s ELL Training for Healthcare Careers, visit: https://ahdpg.com/ell-training-for-healthcare/.

About the American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group (AHDPG™)

The American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group (AHDPG™) is the premier provider of healthcare documentation training, certification, and services. As a leader in healthcare education and workforce development, AHDPG™ delivers high-quality, accessible training programs to help individuals launch and advance their careers. Committed to bridging skill gaps, supporting workforce diversity, and empowering future healthcare professionals, AHDPG™ plays a vital role in shaping the next generation of healthcare workers.

