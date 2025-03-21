Luna Labs to Expand Research and Development Operations in Charlottesville

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Luna Labs USA, LLC, a product development company accelerating breakthrough solutions to multiple industries, will invest $200,000 to expand its operations in the City of Charlottesville. The company will create 20 new jobs.

“Luna Labs' expansion demonstrates Virginia's ability to cultivate and retain innovative technology companies,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “When high-tech firms choose to grow in the Commonwealth, it reinforces our position as a hub for research and development, particularly in sectors like aerospace, energy and defense. LunaLabs' success story showcases how Virginia's world-class talent pipeline and collaborative ecosystem help companies thrive.”

“The growth of companies like Luna Labs strengthens Virginia's leadership in emerging technologies,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This expansion not only creates new jobs in cutting-edge fields but also advances research that can lead to commercially viable solutions across multiple industries. Luna Labs' commitment to growth in both Charlottesville and Blacksburg demonstrates the strength of Virginia's innovation corridor.”

“Luna Labs is excited to continue our growth in Charlottesville,” said Luna Labs CEO James Garrett. “This location has been a huge advantage for us – bringing talent, partners and customers all within easy reach. We’ve built a world-class team that’s flourishing in central Virginia.”

“The connection between our institutions of higher learning and the tech community continues to bring good jobs to and keep amazing talent in the Commonwealth,” said Senator Creigh Deeds. “I appreciate the leadership at Luna Labs for your sustained investment and innovation.”

“Luna Labs' growth in Charlottesville showcases our region's strength in research and development,” said Delegate Katrina Callsen. “This expansion creates high-tech job opportunities while advancing innovations that will shape multiple industries. We're proud to see homegrown companies like Luna Labs choose to deepen their roots in the Piedmont.”

“Luna Labs’ approach to innovation is a perfect fit for Charlottesville,” said Mayor Juandiego Wade. “We are delighted to see their continued growth in our city.”

Luna Labs works with leading companies and key government agencies to create unique solutions to complex challenges in defense, industrial and healthcare markets. Some products are sold as Luna Labs products on the market, while others may be licensed or produced by other companies. The company has operated as a privately-owned company with locations in Charlottesville and Blacksburg since 2022. The company also recently expanded its Blacksburg facility.

The company is enrolled in the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade Program and will graduate in July 2026. The program assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established their domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Charlottesville to involve Luna Labs in the program. Funding and services to support the company's employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.