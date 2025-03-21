Specialist Trade Supplier Susurro Wins Able’s Naidex Best in Show Award 2025

Susurro wins Able Magazine Naidex Best in Show Award 2025. Pictured from left to right: Colin Gallois, Eppur; Tom Jaminson, Able Editor; Dan Sutton, Susurro Business Development Manager; Steve Craven, Able Publisher; Rob Redgewell, Susurro Owner.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susurro, the respected wheelchair and power add-on supplier to the trade, has won the Able Magazine Best in Show Award at Naidex 2025 for its new Dreeft wheels by Eppur.Naidex, NEC, 19th and 20th March 2025, Stand NDX-H180.Based in Long Hanborough, Oxfordshire, Susurro exclusively imports, distributes and sells a wide range of quality wheelchair and wheelchair power add-ons. Launched in the UK at Naidex 2025, Susurro now exclusively supplies the new Dreeft wheels from Eppur – the world's first smart braking system for wheelchairs.This remarkably innovative product was nominated for Able's Naidex Best in Show Award and after being judged against a high number of products across the show floor, was selected as the winner.Susurro owner Rob Redgewell, and Business Development Manager Dan Sutton, alongside Colin Gallois from the manufacturer Eppur, were invited to receive the award at the exhibitor drinks event at the end of day one. Tom Jamison, Able Magazine Editor, and Able publisher Steve Craven, presented the award to Susurro. On accepting the award, Dan commented: "All of us at Susurro are honoured to have won this award. As a specialist trade supplier, we are committed to only providing products that excel in quality, performance and innovation and the new Dreeft wheels fully reiterate this promise. They are truly a game changer and a world's first for wheelchair users."Dan added: "Naidex 2025 has been a success for us and our retailers on many levels and on behalf of Rob and I, I would like to thank all our peers who have made this happen. Our engagement with end users has been equally rewarding over the last two days, as it has ensured we remain focused on maximising enablement for individuals with disabilities."Each year Able magazine presents its highly coveted Naidex Best in Show Award which judges products for value, functionality, styling and innovation. By winning this accolade, Susurro has reinforced its trusted reputation, as now officially recognised by the UK's leading specialist consumer magazine.Susurro LimitedAs a specialist trade supplier, Susurro exclusively imports, distributes and sells a wide range of quality brands including Wolturnus and Motion Composites wheelchairs; Supracor Stimulite cushions and Benoit Systems wheelchair power add-ons. Through the combination of these exceptional products, Susurro provides UK mobility retailers with a diverse and bespoke range that ensure independence, style and peace of mind are maximised for individuals with disabilities. Led by the unique partnership of Rob Redgewell and Dan Sutton, Susurro delivers added value to the assistive equipment market through a combination of proven expertise and a diligent duty of care.Issued on behalf of:Susurro LtdHanborough Business Park18 Lodge Road, Long HanboroughWitney OX29 8LJ. UKTel: 0330 232 0019For further information please contact:

