Outdoor Edge’s New Vantex Hunting Knives Built To Go the Distance

DENVER, TX, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new Outdoor Edge Vantex line of hunting knives has been designed for serious hunters who require serious knives and prefer a traditional fixed-blade design that will last a lifetime. These premium knives are built to go the distance, with full-tang, titanium-coated, high-carbon steel blades designed to hold their edge longer, allowing you to focus on the task at hand. Their ergonomic, no-slip handles provide an effortless grip. The new Vantex knives provide the perfect balance of performance, comfort, and control in every cut.The 3.5” Vantex Drop-Point knife stands out, making it an ideal companion for any hunting expedition. The drop-point blade strikes the perfect balance between compactness and cutting power. Weighing only 3.2 ounces, this knife feels lightweight yet sturdy in hand. With the ABS/TPE/polypropylene sheath, it weighs a bit more- 4.8 ounces- but ensures you have a reliable tool ready when needed.On the other hand, the 5.0” Vantex Boning knife is slightly longer and features a mid-flex blade that excels in precision tasks like boning game meat. At only 2.4 ounces without the sheath – and just 4 ounces with it – it’s comfortable to wield for extended periods when processing your harvest or preparing meals outdoors. The Boning and Drop-Point knives are affordably priced at $24.99 each, delivering exceptional value for serious hunters seeking reliability and performance.The new Vantex Hunting Knife set is a game-changer for serious hunters. Its modular design ensures you have the right tools without the excess weight. Each knife serves a distinct purpose, making field dressing and processing effortless. The Drop-Point and Boning knives are crafted for precision, while the Caping knife allows for intricate work. Weighing 16.8 oz, this set won’t let you down during the hunt. The included carbide/ceramic sharpener ensures you are always ready to maintain that razor-sharp edge when it matters most. Everything fits neatly into the nylon roll pack, ensuring organization and easy access.Designed with functionality in mind, the Vantex Hunting Knife Set meets all your big-game needs efficiently and effectively, all for $79.99. It’s not just about having tools – it’s about having the right tools at your fingertips.The Vantex knives will be available this April at retailers nationwide and conveniently online at www.outdooredge.com About Outdoor Edge: Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop revolutionary products for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, handymen and anyone who requires the very best knives and tools available for leisure, work and everyday-carry needs. The company prides itself in technology and innovation through its patented RazorSafe™ replaceable blade system, offering a variety of knife handles and blade profiles so you never have to sharpen your knife again, no matter the task. All knives and tools undergo extensive field-testing in harsh, rugged environments resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetimeguarantee. Outdoor Edge is a Revo Brands company.About Revo Brands: Revo Brands is the parent company of enthusiast and mission-critical brands that drive growth through superior innovation, design, and marketing. Our brand portfolio features market-leading brands Real Avid and Outdoor Edge. Visit www.RevoBrands.com for more information.Editorial Contact:Karen Lutto Leatherwood804-539-6699 (cell)karen@hunteroc.comHOC Website: www.hunteroc.com

