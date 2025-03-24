Testlify Hits 30,000+ Recruiter Sign-Ups, Powering Hiring Success

Testlify's 30K

Testlify reaches 30,000+ recruiter sign-ups, transforming the hiring process with streamlined assessments and improved recruitment success.

2823 OAKLEY AVE, BENSALEM , PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Testlify, the AI-driven talent assessment platform, has officially crossed 30,000 recruiter sign-ups, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of skills-based hiring.As businesses move away from resume-based recruitment and toward objective, data-backed evaluations, Testlify continues to empower companies with accurate, predictive, and bias-free assessments that ensure the right candidates are selected confidently.Since its launch, the company has expanded its reach to more than 50 countries, serving over 1,500 businesses across 50+ countries by developing over 3,000 assessments that cover technical, cognitive, behavioural, and psychometric skills.Its seamless integration with major applicant tracking systems like Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, and Greenhouse has further strengthened its position in the market. From high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, the platform has helped companies in technology, finance, healthcare, retail, and other industries streamline their talent acquisition process Testlify recently introduced a suite of innovative features, including Chat AI, Voice Simulation, and the PicOCEAN Personality Test , aimed at revolutionizing the candidate evaluation process. These advancements enhance the depth of talent assessment, ensuring businesses can make data-driven decisions with confidence.The Chat AI functionality enables dynamic, conversational evaluations that simulate real-world interactions. By assessing a candidate’s responses to situational prompts, employers can gauge problem-solving abilities and decision-making skills more effectively.The PicOCEAN Personality Test integrates psychometric analysis with AI-driven evaluations. This test provides a comprehensive understanding of a candidate’s personality traits based on the widely recognized Big Five personality model. Businesses can now ensure cultural fit and long-term employee engagement by gaining deeper insights into behavioural tendencies.With a steady 350% year-over-year growth rate, Testlify has experienced exponential growth, where businesses are increasingly relying on AI-driven selection tools. The platform’s ability to offer scalable, reliable, and unbiased candidate evaluations has positioned it as a preferred choice for HR professionals and recruiters."Our mission has always been to simplify and enhance the hiring process through AI-driven assessments," said Abhishek Shan, CEO of Testlify. "By leveraging our latest features, we are enabling businesses to not only evaluate technical skills but also gain insights into behavioural and personality traits, making recruitment more holistic."Investor confidence in AI-powered SaaS solutions has surged in recent years, with major funding rounds backing companies that integrate AI-driven capabilities into their offerings, and Testlify’s rapid growth aligns with this trend. With an increasing demand for AI-led talent assessment tools, Testlify remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation. The company continues to enhance its platform, ensuring businesses have access to the most advanced and effective solutions available.With over one billion assessments completed to date, Testlify is now scaling at a faster pace than ever. The platform continues to evolve with new features that improve selection accuracy. Predictive candidate insights help recruiters forecast job performance, while bias-free AI assessments support diversity and inclusion in workforce planning. Multilingual test options have expanded Testlify’s reach, making it a truly global talent acquisition solution.As Testlify enters its next phase of growth, the company remains committed to helping businesses build high-performing teams with ease. By combining AI, automation, and scientifically validated assessments, Testlify is redefining the future of recruitment.Join 30,000+ Recruiters Already Using TestlifyLearn More & Start Hiring Smarter: Testlify AssessmentsFollow Us for the Latest in AI-Driven Hiring Updates: Linkedin | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.