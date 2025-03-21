PHILIPPINES, March 21 - Press Release

March 21, 2025 Poe says rise in road mishaps calls for transportation safety body Senator Grace Poe sounded the alarm over the cases of deaths and injuries due to road mishaps as she batted for the urgent passage of a transportation safety bill she filed in the Senate. "Lives are lost and injuries are sustained daily by motorists for reasons that could have been prevented in the first place. This is simply unacceptable," said Poe, author of Senate Bill No. 1121 or the proposed Philippine Transportation Safety Board (PTSB). "Nakakabili ng bagong motorsiklo, pero hindi napapalitan ang buhay," Poe added. Poe said the alarming statistics of road mishaps and fatalities should prompt concerned authorities to step on the pedal and implement proactive measures to reduce if not totally curb the accidents. The proposed PTSB seeks to establish a sole agency in charge of investigating transportation-related accidents and incidents in air, land, and sea, including railways and pipeline systems. The measure provides equally vital proactive solutions that would cover the strict inspection of public vehicles, driver's licensing and training, and safety measures to prevent road accidents. "Driving is a responsibility as much as a right," said Poe, who headed the Senate Committee on Public Services before she took the helm of the Finance Committee. To ensure road safety, the senator said drivers who get behind the wheel must know the vehicle's condition, adhere to traffic laws and be alert about road conditions. For public utility drivers, including motorcycle taxi riders, Poe said free trainings can be coordinated through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority earlier reported that from January to November 2024 alone, total road crashes had already reached 62,723, involving 332 fatalities. Majority of these accidents involved four-wheeled vehicles followed by motorcycles and trucks. The Department of Health, meanwhile, cited that a total of 12,241 deaths due to road crashes have been recorded by the Philippine Statistics Authority in 2022. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa highlighted that in the past 10 years, road crashes nationwide increased by 25.6 percent every year. Poe vowed to continue pushing for the passage of the transportation safety bill, emphasizing the need to give Filipinos a safe travel experience every day. "We want both our drivers and passengers to come home safe to their families at the end of the day. As they say, safety is no accident," Poe said.

