Geeta Sidhu-Robb: Women Changing the World Awards Finalist

Geeta Sidhu-Robb, founder of WCorp, has been named a finalist in the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards.

WCorp is about more than compliance— it’s about transformation. We provide businesses with the practical tools they need to create workplace cultures where women don’t just participate—they thrive.” — Geeta Sidhu-Robb

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Trailblazer in Business and BeyondGeeta Sidhu-Robb is no stranger to breaking new ground. A five-time recipient of the Entrepreneur and Businesswoman of the Year award, she first gained recognition in 2008 when she founded Nosh Detox, an innovative health and wellness company inspired by her son’s health struggles. Her pioneering approach to nutrition quickly attracted high-profile clients, including Gwyneth Paltrow. In 2014, she transitioned from law to coaching, dedicating herself to helping professional women thrive. Through her work, she has empowered clients to secure promotions, launch IPOs, and create a better work-life balance. Over the years, she has worked with leading figures such as Sarah Ferguson, Nadia Swarovski, and Gurinder Chadha. Beyond business, Geeta has been a powerful advocate for change. As the leader of Open Britain, she played a key role in organising record-breaking anti- Brexit protests, demonstrating her commitment to creating a fairer, more inclusive society.Championing Workplace Equality with WCorp Geeta’s latest initiative, WCorp, is a groundbreaking certification programme designed to transform workplace culture for women. First unveiled at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, WCorp evaluates companies on gender equity, workplace policies, and support systems—holding them accountable while spotlighting those leading the way in workplace equality. "WCorp is about more than compliance— it’s about transformation," Geeta explains. "We provide businesses with the practical tools they need to create workplace cultures where women don’t just participate—they thrive. WCorp isn’t just a certification; it’s a commitment to real, measurable change. Certified companies actively invest in mentorship, leadership development, and ensuring women have a voice at every level of decision- making."In addition to WCorp, Geeta chairs Montessori Global, which provides education to refugee children, and the Microloan Foundation, which last year helped over 91,000 women start businesses, transforming lives and communities. She is also a key supporter of Sarah’s Trust, delivering humanitarian aid under the leadership of Sarah Ferguson.Driving a Global Movement for Women in BusinessFor Geeta, WCorp is just the beginning. Her vision is to build a global movement where businesses prioritise the empowerment and leadership development of women. "I want WCorp to be a benchmark for workplaces that foster true inclusion, well- being, and equal opportunity at every level. My goal is for WCorp-certified companies to set the gold standard— driving a ripple effect throughout the business world, inspiring others to follow suit. Long-term, I want to see the impact of WCorp reflected in a more equitable society, where women hold leadership roles in equal numbers and have the resources to reach their full potential."Celebrating Women Changing the WorldThe winners of the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards will be announced at the Women Changing the World Global Summit and Awards at the Park Hyatt, River Thames, London, on 3 April 2025.Read the full list of finalists at wcwawards.com/finalists For more information, visit wcwawards.com http://wcwawards.com/ ) or contact Geeta Sidhu-Robb at accounts@wcomm.worldFind out more about WCorp at www.wcorporation.org

