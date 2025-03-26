A Write-In Candidate for Thornton Township Supervisor Who Prioritizes People

Thornton Township Supervisor, LaShunte Walton, Write-In candidate, Chicago community leader, Thornton Township election, fiscal responsibility

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, IL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaShunte Walton , a dedicated businesswoman and community advocate with over 25 years of experience in case management, is running as a Write-In candidate for Thornton Township Supervisor in the upcoming election on 1st April 2025. Unlike traditional politicians, LaShunte brings a fresh perspective to the role, grounded in decades of hands-on work connecting underserved communities with welfare, housing, and social services.LaShunte is not a career politician—she’s a servant leader who vows to serve in one political position at a time, ensuring her full attention remains on the 17 municipalities she represents. Her campaign is about restoring democracy, empowering voters, and focusing on fiscal responsibility—not fundraising.“This campaign isn’t about me—it’s about us,” says LaShunte. “It’s about giving Thornton Township the leadership it deserves. I’m asking voters to look beyond the surface and see the credentials, capabilities, and heart I bring to this role. Together, we can create real change.”Who Is LaShunte Walton?LaShunte Walton is a proven leader with a career spanning over 25 years in case management, where she has worked tirelessly to connect individuals and families with the resources they need to thrive. Known for her ability to navigate complex systems and deliver results, she has become a trusted advocate for the underserved.As a businesswoman, LaShunte understands the importance of fiscal responsibility and accountability. She’s not running to climb the political ladder—she’s running to serve her community with integrityand focus.A Campaign Built on PrinciplesLaShunte’s campaign is rooted in three core principles:1. Restoring Democracy● Encouraging voters to exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard.● Empowering residents to take an active role in shaping the future of Thornton Township.2. Fiscal Responsibility● Prioritizing smart, sustainable budgeting over unnecessary spending.● Focusing on community needs rather than political donations or personal gain.One Role, One Focus● Vowing to serve in only one political position at a time, ensuring Her primary responsibility remains with the 17 municipalities she represents.● Dedicating herself fully to the needs of Thornton Township residents.Why LaShunte Stands OutLaShunte’s opponents may have political experience, but she brings something far more valuable: real-world experience. Her decades of work in case management, welfare, and social services have given her a deep understanding of Thornton Township's challenges. She doesn’t just talk about solutions—she’s spent her career delivering them.● 25+ Years of Experience: Connecting individuals and families with housing, healthcare, and essential resources.● A Track Record of Results: Helping countless residents navigate complex systems to access their needed support.● A Commitment to Service: Focusing on the needs of the community, not personal ambition.Her Vision for Thornton TownshipLaShunte’s vision is simple: A Thornton Township where every resident has the opportunity to thrive. Her priorities include:● Improving Access to Services: Streamlining processes to make it easier for families to access housing, healthcare, and social services.● Strengthening Local Economies: Supporting small businesses and creating job opportunities for residents.● Building Trust Through Transparency: Holding regular town halls and community meetings to ensure every voice is heard.A Call to ActionLaShunte Walton is asking Thornton Township voters to look beyond the surface and see the leader they truly deserve. She’s not a politician—she’s a problem-solver, an advocate, and a neighbor who cares deeply about her community.“Change starts with you,” LaShunte says. “Your vote is your voice. Together, we can build a Thornton Township that works for everyone

