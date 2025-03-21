Aquamation Gains Ground in the Philippines as an Eco-Friendly Pet Aftercare Option

Aquamation is now available locally through AquaX, a system specifically designed for pets and supplied exclusively by Living Roots Philippines.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquamation, also known as alkaline hydrolysis, was first developed in the late 19th century and has gained wider use over the past two decades, particularly in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The process mimics natural decomposition by using water, heat, and an alkaline solution, resulting in a gentle, environmentally conscious way to handle remains. Unlike traditional cremation, aquamation produces no airborne emissions and requires less energy, making it an alternative aligned with sustainability efforts.

The global pet aftercare service market is projected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2023 to $2.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%, according to DataIntelo. This growth is driven by increasing pet ownership, rising disposable incomes, and heightened awareness of pet aftercare services.

In the Philippines, where approximately 83% of households own pets, the demand for dignified and environmentally friendly aftercare options is growing. Dogs remain the most popular pet, with over 70% of pet owners having at least one dog, followed by cats. This strong emotional bond between Filipinos and their pets has led to an increasing interest in pet memorial services, including aquamation.

While still a relatively new concept in the Philippines, aquamation is gaining traction, particularly among pet owners seeking sustainable aftercare options. “Aquamation provides another choice for families who want a process that is both respectful and environmentally conscious. It is a game-changer for the Philippine pet industry, offering a gentle and responsible way to honor pets. Our company believes that a farewell should be as gentle as their love,” said Mark Abalo, Co-founder of Living Roots Philippines. “It’s part of a broader shift toward sustainability in various aspects of life, including end-of-life care.”

Although aquamation technology has been used globally, AquaX introduces key improvements that address some of the limitations of earlier systems:

Portability – Unlike conventional aquamation units that require hoists or permanent installations, AquaX is designed to be wheeled into any location, providing greater flexibility for service providers.

Reduced Water Consumption – AquaX uses 65% less water than standard aquamation systems, making it a more resource-efficient option.

Faster Processing Time – Traditional aquamation systems typically take 24 hours to complete a cycle, while AquaX reduces this to 10-12 hours, significantly improving efficiency

This innovation is made possible through a partnership between Living Roots Philippines and Water Cremation Systems, an expert manufacturer of aquamation machines from Australia.

As awareness of aquamation continues to grow, systems like AquaX offer a practical solution for pet aftercare providers, memorial parks, LGUs, and veterinary clinics looking to expand their services in an environmentally responsible way. Living Roots Philippines has been at the forefront of providing both traditional and sustainable cremation technologies across the country. The company has worked with major clients, including Golden Haven Memorial Parks (the biggest memorial park developer in the Philippines), the City Governments of Taguig, Pasay, and Pasig, among others, helping to establish cremation and aftercare solutions that meet modern standards of efficiency and sustainability.

Beyond aquamation, Living Roots Philippines is a trusted supplier of modern flame-based cremation machines, aquamation machines, waste-to-compost machines, and other environmental solutions. Their cutting-edge technologies cater to various industries, helping communities adopt more sustainable waste management and aftercare practices

