Smart Gas Meter Market to Reach USD 15.12 Billion by 2032, Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.94%

Smart Gas Meter Market

The Smart Gas Meter Market in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 2.04 billion by 2032” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global smart gas meter market size was valued at USD 6.76 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.12 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period of 2019-2032. Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a share of 42.01% in 2018.List of Key Players Profiled in the Smart Gas Meter Market Report:• ABB• GE• Siemens• Landis+Gyr• Honeywell• Kamstrup• Itron, Inc.• Xylem Inc.• Aclara• Secure Meter Limited• Holley Technology Ltd• Jabil• Xemex• EDMI Limited• EMH metering GmbH & Co KGGet a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-gas-meter-market-100814 Segmentation:Residential Segment to Lead Due to Rising Adoption of Smart Home SolutionsAccording to end-user, the market is bifurcated into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment holds the largest share due to rising adoption of smart home solutions and regulatory mandates for smart meter installations. The industrial segment is estimated to grow steadily due to increasing demand for efficient energy management in manufacturing and power sectors.Automated Meter Reading (AMR) to Lead Due to Cost-EffectivenessAccording to technology, the market is segmented into Automated Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). The AMR segment dominated in 2023 due to its cost-effectiveness and ease of implementation. However, the AMI segment is expected to witness higher growth due to its enhanced two-way communication features.Diaphragm Meters to Hold the Largest Market ShareBased on type, the market is divided into diaphragm meters, turbine meters, and rotary meters. The diaphragm meter segment is expected to dominate due to its widespread adoption in residential applications.Europe to Hold the Largest Market Share Due to Strong Regulatory MandatesIn terms of geography, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Report Scope & Segmentation: Smart Gas Meter MarketMarket Size Value in 2018: USD 6.76 BillionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 15.12 BillionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 5.94% (2019-2032)Study Period: 2019-2032Base Year: 2023Get a Quote Now:The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.Drivers and Restraints:Government Regulations for Smart Meter Deployment to Propel Market GrowthGovernment initiatives and regulations mandating the deployment of smart meters are projected to drive the smart gas meter market growth. The implementation of smart metering programs aims to improve energy efficiency, reduce gas leakage, and optimize resource allocation. Additionally, rising consumer demand for real-time energy monitoring and billing accuracy is further fueling market expansion.Regional Insights:Europe to Dominate Due to Large-Scale Smart Meter RolloutsEurope held the dominating smart gas meter market share in 2023 due to large-scale government initiatives for smart meter rollouts. Countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France are actively promoting smart metering infrastructure.North America is expected to grow significantly, driven by the adoption of IoT-based smart gas meters and stringent energy efficiency regulations.Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market due to rapid urbanization and increasing investments in smart city projects in countries such as China, India, and Japan.Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/smart-gas-meter-market-100814 Key Industry Development:In April 2019: OVO energy signed a contract with Aclara technologies for the implementation of its new SMETS2 meter. Through these meter, OVO energy is set to provide its gas and electric meter with a dual fuel smart metering service. This move comes in with the aim to modernize the grids and comply with the UK’s smart meter rollout program.In December 2019: Nippon Gas Co. announced the retrofitting of its existing gas meter across Japan with a smart makeover. The IoT based reader called SPACE HOTARU is planned to be fully in place by the end of 2020. It is said to be the largest deployment for smart utilities to date with an up-gradation of around 8,50,000 gas meter.Read Related Insights: Zinc Air Battery Market Size, Share & Industry Trends, 2032 Offshore Wind Power Market Size, Share & Industry Trends, 2032

