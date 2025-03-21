Aerial Ashes Expands Internationally with First U.S. Partnership

Matt Young Franchise Scattering ashes by drone aerial ashes at sandbanks

We’re proud to expand into the U.S. and offer more families a personal, meaningful way to say goodbye.” — Matt Young

THE GROVE, THE GROVE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 18th March 2025, Aerial Ashes, the UK’s leading provider of drone-based ashes scattering ceremonies, is proud to announce its first international partnership in the United States. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it brings it’s unique and dignified aerial scattering services to families across the Atlantic.Since the beginning, Aerial Ashes has provided a compassionate and innovative way for families to honour their loved ones by scattering ashes in beautiful and meaningful locations using state-of-the-art drone technology. The company’s personalised ceremonies offer a peaceful and respectful alternative to traditional methods, giving families an opportunity to say goodbye in a way that reflects their loved ones' wishes and values. Many customers have tried scattering ashes using traditional methods only to be covered in the ashes of their loved ones.Now, through this new partnership, families in the U.S. will have access to the same professional, respectful, and environmentally responsible service that has made Aerial Ashes a trusted name in the UK.The U.S. partnership will enable Aerial Ashes to operate in key locations across the country, initially focusing on the Tri-State area, with plans to expand into additional regions in the near future. Families will be able to choose between sea and land-based aerial scattering options, with services tailored to meet individual preferences and cultural traditions. Each ceremony is carefully planned and conducted by trained professionals, ensuring a seamless and respectful experience from start to finish.Aerial Ashes places a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility. The company’s drones are designed to minimise their ecological footprint, and all scattering ceremonies are conducted in accordance with local laws and environmental guidelines. By offering an eco-friendly alternative to conventional scattering methods, Aerial Ashes provides families with peace of mind, knowing they are commemorating their loved ones in a way that honours both their memory and the planet.The company’s services have been well received in the UK, where Aerial Ashes has helped hundreds of families create lasting memories through its bespoke ceremonies. With the launch of its U.S. operations, Aerial Ashes aims to bring this same level of care, professionalism, and innovation to American families seeking a meaningful farewell.For more information about Aerial Ashes and its services in the UK and U.S., visit our website About Aerial AshesAerial Ashes is a pioneering drone service specialising in the dignified scattering of ashes over meaningful locations. Using advanced drone technology, the company provides families with an innovative way to commemorate their loved ones in a serene and respectful manner. With a focus on compassion, professionalism, and sustainability, Aerial Ashes is committed to helping families create memorable and meaningful ceremonies that celebrate life and legacy.

