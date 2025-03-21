Cool Plugins Expands Elementor Form Solutions with Acquisition of Two Popular Addons

Cool Plugins Acquired Elementor Form Addons

Cool Plugins acquires two Elementor form addons, rebrands one as Cool FormKit Lite, and enhances form-building features for both Elementor Free and Pro users.

INDIA, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cool Plugins , a leading provider of Elementor addons, is excited to announce the acquisition of two popular Elementor form addons from independent Brazilian developer Eduardo Villão. This strategic move strengthens Cool Plugins' position as a top innovator in the Elementor ecosystem, bringing enhanced form-building features to users worldwide.The two acquired plugins, Form Input Masks for Elementor Form and Extensions for Elementor Form, boast a combined total of over 30,000 active installs. This acquisition reflects Cool Plugins' commitment to delivering high-quality solutions for Elementor form users.Details of the Acquired Plugins1. Form Input Masks for Elementor Form (10,000+ active installs)Allows users to apply input masks to form fields, ensuring structured data entry (e.g., phone numbers, dates, credit cards, and more).2. Extensions for Elementor Form (20,000+ active installs)Currently enhances the Elementor Pro form widget with additional features. It has now been rebranded as Cool FormKit Lite, offering more advanced capabilities.Cool FormKit Lite Officially Launched!Cool Plugins has officially launched Cool FormKit Lite, rebranding its Extensions for Elementor Form plugin. Now available in the WordPress.org plugin directory, this free version enhances Elementor form-building capabilities.For Elementor Free users, it introduces a standalone form builder widget, removing the dependency on Elementor Pro. Meanwhile, Elementor Pro users benefit from enhanced features like conditional logic, country code for phone fields, range sliders, label styling, and more.With this release, Cool FormKit Lite aims to be the most powerful free Elementor form solution, offering advanced fields, better styling, seamless integrations, and extensive customization for both free and pro users.Cool Plugins' Growing Elementor Form ToolsetThis acquisition further strengthens Cool Plugins' lineup of Elementor form addons, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and user-friendly solutions. The company’s long-term vision is to make Cool FormKit the ultimate Elementor form solution, continuously adding new features and integrations to improve the form-building experience.About Cool PluginsCool Plugins is known for developing a range of high-quality WordPress addons, including solutions for events calendars, cryptocurrency, timelines, and automatic translation. With over 300,000 active installs across its various products, Cool Plugins is dedicated to providing problem-solving addons that enhance WordPress and Elementor functionality.

